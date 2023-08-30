Tourism

Destination health (copy)

Destination Health on Cottage Street in Bar Harbor is one of four dozen properties to receive a notice of violation for operating unregistered short-term rental units.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

BAR HARBOR — The town has issued five notices of violation to unregistered vacation rental properties in the last two months – three of which were given out this week.

Irregularities were found by Code Enforcement Officer Angie Chamberlain when she compared a list of last year’s registered properties to this year’s rental listings.