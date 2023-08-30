BAR HARBOR — The town has issued five notices of violation to unregistered vacation rental properties in the last two months – three of which were given out this week.
Irregularities were found by Code Enforcement Officer Angie Chamberlain when she compared a list of last year’s registered properties to this year’s rental listings.
“I just wrote three more yesterday,” said Chamberlain on Wednesday. “Two of them don’t have registrations this year and one is renting multiple units but only has one registered.”
To list short-term rental units, property owners must register the rentals with the town on or prior to May 31 every year. The town’s code enforcement officer has jurisdiction over rental registrations and the enforcement thereof.
Vacation Rental 1 registrations are for short-term vacation rental dwellings that are the primary residence of the property owner. Short-term rentals that are not the primary residence of their owner are designated as Vacation Rental 2 and require a different registration.
The penalty for renting a unit or property without the proper registration is a $1,500 fine, which can be doubled if the code enforcement officer finds that a second violation has occurred within a year of the first. If that is the case, the property owner can be prohibited from applying for a short-term rental registration for one year after receiving notice of the second violation. The property owner also must pay the fines before applying for registration after that time has elapsed.
One of the recent notices of violation, issued last week, could affect the efforts of one business to reclassify its rental units.
Destination Health, a fitness center on Cottage Street that had gone before the Planning Board on Aug. 2. to discuss the possible reclassification of its four short-term rental units into transient accommodations, was issued a notice of violation on Aug. 22 for renting those units without registering them.
“I received an email from someone telling me that they had a friend who rented there recently,” said Chamberlain. “They were registered last year and apparently they forgot to renew.”
The owners of Destination Health noted that they are one of many rental property owners in town who had not renewed the registration for their short-term rental properties by the deadline in May.
“There are 42 of us [rental property owners] who missed the deadline,” said co-owner Mara Raskin. “We’re not alone in the situation.”
The reason that the owners of Destination Health were hoping to reclassify their vacation rental units as a transient accommodation is because of the town’s requirement that any short-term rental must be rented for a minimum of four days.
Reclassifying as a transient accommodation would allow renters to stay for fewer than four nights, which is something that guests have expressed interest in, according to the owners.
These reclassification plans will be put on hold because of the violation, which will prevent the approval of any new plans for the property until the violation is resolved.
“No building permits and no site plan approval can be approved while you’re in violation,” Chamberlain said.
In an effort to continue enforcing short-term rental registrations, the town has purchased a software program that will help monitor unregistered rental listings.
The software, which has not yet been implemented, will search rental sites such as Airbnb and Vrbo regularly to find listings in Bar Harbor. The software will compare listings in town to properties registered with the town to find any discrepancies and violations.