Bar Harbor Inn, on Newport Drive, is already nearly sold out for the summer.

BAR HARBOR —The streets of downtown Bar Harbor have come alive this past week as businesses have reopened for the season and tourists have begun to arrive. 

Chris Graten, director of operations and finance for the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, said that the upcoming tourist season is likely to be on par with, or be even ahead of, last summer in terms of visitation. He also predicts good visitation numbers for the fall based on hotel bookings.

Reporter

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers Town Council, education and other municipal news in the town of Bar Harbor. Prior to working the Bar Harbor beat, he covered the town of Tremont for the Mount Desert Islander and the Schoodic beat for the Ellsworth American. He welcomes tips about news in Bar Harbor and potential story ideas.

