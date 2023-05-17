BAR HARBOR —The streets of downtown Bar Harbor have come alive this past week as businesses have reopened for the season and tourists have begun to arrive.
Chris Graten, director of operations and finance for the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, said that the upcoming tourist season is likely to be on par with, or be even ahead of, last summer in terms of visitation. He also predicts good visitation numbers for the fall based on hotel bookings.
“Early indications look like it is going to be a fruitful summer,” Graten said. “As far as lodging and inquiries, there is a big interest in September and October, so the fall season should be busy.”
For hotels in town, summer is looking good this year, as rooms for the next four months are quickly selling out. Jeremy Dougherty, general manager of the Bar Harbor Inn, said that the inn is nearly completely booked through October.
“Literally booked solid,” Dougherty said. “We're sitting at almost complete capacity for the whole season.”
The Bar Harbor Inn belongs to the Witham Family Hotels group, all of which seem to be looking at a similarly busy season.
“From what I've heard from the other managers, we’re seeing a very busy season," said Dougherty.”
There is also no shortage of staff to work the busy summer, which is a rarity for Bar Harbor businesses that often struggle to get all the help they need due to the lack of housing. This year, positions at the Bar Harbor Inn are just as full as their rooms.
“Probably the most people we've ever employed at least in the six years I’ve been here,” Dougherty said. “I don't have any staffing shortages in any department, and I've never been able to say that.”
While a predictably busy summer is just around the corner, this spring got off to a slower start than usual for some restaurateurs. According to Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Board President and Side Street Café Manager Gary “Bo” Jennings, visitation for the café is down slightly from last spring.
“For Side Street, obviously, it's been great to see people back in here, but we are about 18 to 20 percent behind last April,” said Jennings.
Jennings said that the reason for this slow start to the season is a result of the decision to close Bar Harbor to cruise ships until May. Last year, cruise ship visitation began in April, giving businesses in town a boost of customers in the spring.
“This April, we didn't have any cruise ships,” Jennings said. “Everyone has had to adapt and scale back on shifts.”
However, Jennings agreed with Graten’s prediction of a busy summer and is looking forward to a good peak season at the café.
“From a restaurant perspective, we base our numbers off of hotel occupancy,” Jennings said. “For the summer months, they're expecting another great year.”
Retailers in town also rely on visitors, and while seasonal customer projections for stores are a little more difficult to predict, business is beginning to pick up. Todd Graham, manager of the Acadia Corporation, said he expects his business to remain steady into the summer, peaking sometime in July or August.
“Where's starting to see that nice increase of visitation,” Graham said. “As things are now, it's a nice steady flow of people coming to visit us.”
Reporter Malachy Flynn covers Town Council, education and other municipal news in the town of Bar Harbor. Prior to working the Bar Harbor beat, he covered the town of Tremont for the Mount Desert Islander and the Schoodic beat for the Ellsworth American. He welcomes tips about news in Bar Harbor and potential story ideas.