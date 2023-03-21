Tourism

Terramor and FOA
IMAGE COURTESY OF TERRAMOR OUTDOOR RESORT

BAR HARBOR — In conjunction with the 203rd anniversary of Maine’s statehood, Terramor Outdoor Resort Bar Harbor has partnered with Friends of Acadia (FOA). Starting March 15, $1 of every direct online booking at Terramor will go to FOA.

“The Terramor brand was founded on the principle of connecting people to the outdoors and each other. It’s very meaning is ‘love of land,’” said Toby O’Rourke, CEO of Kampgrounds of America Inc., which owns the Terramor brand.