BAR HARBOR — In conjunction with the 203rd anniversary of Maine’s statehood, Terramor Outdoor Resort Bar Harbor has partnered with Friends of Acadia (FOA). Starting March 15, $1 of every direct online booking at Terramor will go to FOA.
“The Terramor brand was founded on the principle of connecting people to the outdoors and each other. It’s very meaning is ‘love of land,’” said Toby O’Rourke, CEO of Kampgrounds of America Inc., which owns the Terramor brand.
“Terramor creates a new type of experience for guests to experience the outdoors with all the comforts of a traditional hospitality resort,” O’Rourke said. “We are proud to call the beautiful backdrop of Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park home to our flagship property. By partnering with Friends of Acadia, we are doing our part to ensure that outdoor experiences are preserved and available to all guests for generations to come.”
Founded in 1986 by locals who had an enthusiastic love for Acadia National Park and its surrounding communities, FOA provides financial support to the park. FOA understands that experiences and education foster appreciation and knowledge, and creates programs to involve and educate the public on the importance of conservation, engagement, sustainability and stewardship.
“For the last three years, Terramor has been an outstanding friend to Acadia and FOA,” said Lisa Horsch Clark, FOA vice president of development and donor relations.
“Whether it is an auction item for our annual benefit, hosting FOA’s weekly Pints for a Purpose and other events, sponsorship gifts, or providing volunteers for our annual events, Terramor has consistently been generous, creative and an outstanding conservation partner. We are thankful for all they make possible at Acadia National Park.”