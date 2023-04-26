Tourism

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — A 1-mile section of the Park Loop Road, between the intersection with Kebo Street and Sieur de Monts, has been closed to all traffic since April 20 as crews work to unclog the two culverts under the road that are supposed to drain water from Great Meadow.

Tree limbs and other debris had completely blocked the culverts, leaving Great Meadow and the Sieur de Monts area, including the Wild Gardens of Acadia, under several feet of water.

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

