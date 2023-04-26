ACADIA NAT’L PARK — A 1-mile section of the Park Loop Road, between the intersection with Kebo Street and Sieur de Monts, has been closed to all traffic since April 20 as crews work to unclog the two culverts under the road that are supposed to drain water from Great Meadow.
Tree limbs and other debris had completely blocked the culverts, leaving Great Meadow and the Sieur de Monts area, including the Wild Gardens of Acadia, under several feet of water.
The park called in a local contractor with a backhoe to dig out the culverts, which involved tearing up a section of one lane of the Park Loop Road.
Park officials had planned to have the small culverts replaced with a large box culvert this fall or next year. But now, they are planning to sign an emergency contract to have that work done in the next few weeks. Deputy Superintendent Brandon Bies said Tuesday he expects the contract to be finalized “any day now.”
Replacement of the undersized culverts is a key part of the Great Meadow restoration project, for which the park has received $500,000 in federal funds.
