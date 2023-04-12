Tourism

Governor's Award

Peter Drinkwater (left) accepts the Maine Tourism Innovation & Creativity Award from Governor Janet Mills on behalf of the Schoodic Byway Committee.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

ELLSWORTH — The Schoodic National Scenic Byway Committee won the Maine Tourism Innovation & Creativity Award for 2023 on March 28.

Peter Drinkwater received the award on behalf of the committee at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism, which took place at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Tags

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.

Recommended for you