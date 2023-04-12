ELLSWORTH — The Schoodic National Scenic Byway Committee won the Maine Tourism Innovation & Creativity Award for 2023 on March 28.
Peter Drinkwater received the award on behalf of the committee at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism, which took place at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
The Schoodic National Scenic Byway passes through the towns of Sullivan, Gouldsboro and Winter Harbor, as well as the Schoodic Peninsula portion of Acadia National Park. The project submitted for excellence features innovation and creativity on the Schoodic National Scenic Byway Kids Quest.
The Kids Quest consists of seven unique outdoor sites open to the public featuring information and activities primarily geared to elementary school-aged children. Kids can learn about the Schoodic area’s rich cultural and natural history. Each site features a focused educational exhibit paired with the recently completed Kids Quest Guide, which is available in both print and digital forms.
The first of its kind for Maine Scenic Byways, the Kids Quest sites and guide reflect the Schoodic National Scenic Byway Committee’s strong commitment to tourism and promoting outdoor activities along the byway.
Drinkwater said the idea for the Kids Quest came from a series of informative signs that had already been placed at several stops along the byway. Committee members decided that they should make a series of kids activities to accompany the existing ones for adults.
“Our main idea years ago for it was that we had all of our interpretive signage for adults to read,” Drinkwater said “We wanted something for the kids to do, so we came up with all of these things at all of our turnouts for the kids to read.”
In addition to just having information, the Kids Quest also includes interactive activities to help kids engage with the sights along the Schoodic National Scenic Byway, and learn about the surrounding area.
Matching games, scavenger hunts, bingo and coloring are among the activities that fill the pages of the Kids Quest guidebook.
“There’s activities at each thing for the kids to do, and then this brochure gets more involved at each stop,” said Drinkwater.
Drinkwater also acknowledged the groups that made winning this prize possible, since the formation of the Schoodic National Scenic Byway and all of the work done on it is a collaborative effort worked on by many different groups and organizations.
The Maine Department of Transportation, the select boards of every town that the byway runs through, Friends of Taunton Bay, Frenchman Bay Conservancy, Downeast and Acadia Regional Tourism, Maine Coast Heritage Trust, National Parks Service and the Schoodic Area Chamber of Commerce were all involved in making this accomplishment happen.
Drinkwater said this collaboration is part of what makes the project so impressive and deserving of recognition, given the work that so many different people and organizations have contributed to it.
“I assume it was because it was a collaboration,” said Drinkwater on why he thought this tourism project stood out among others at the conference. “Everybody collaborating together to make it work.”
