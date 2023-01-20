BAR HARBOR — The lead petitioner for an ordinance capping cruise ship visitation filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit challenging the new restrictions.
A group of Bar Harbor businesses filed a suit against the town late last month after voters passed a citizens’ initiative in November 2022 limiting disembarking passengers to a max of 1,000 per day. On Jan. 19, Charles Sidman requested participation in the case on the defendant’s, the town of Bar Harbor, side.
“There is a real threat that the Town will refuse to defend the Ordinance, essentially nullifying the Ordinance and the will of the voters without any ultimate judicial determination,” the filing asserts.
The motion comes a day after Town Council members unanimously agreed to negotiate a preliminary injunction that would pause the ordinance’s implementation until the case is resolved. Through mediation, the council seeks to proceed with an existing agreement with the cruise ship industry that allows thousands more cruise ship passengers ashore than the disputed ordinance allows.
“What we asked for is to be invited to be part of the town’s team that responds to the lawsuit,” Sidman said. “The town administration clearly don’t want to respond in the way that the citizens would like them to. So since they have not invited us in, on their team, we will be there in our own team.”
Alternatively, Sidman asked to participate as amicus curiae, or “friend of the court,” if his request to intervene is denied. An amicus is a group that has a strong interest in the case and provides supplemental assistance to the court, but is not a party.
Sidman indicated he would launch a separate legal defense after creating a GoFundMe site with a goal of $50,000 to fight the case. In just under one week, the campaign had raised over $17,000 from 98 donors.
“We’re gonna fight [the suit] tooth and nail, down to the wire,” Sidman said.
