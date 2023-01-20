Tourism

BAR HARBOR — The lead petitioner for an ordinance capping cruise ship visitation filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit challenging the new restrictions.

A group of Bar Harbor businesses filed a suit against the town late last month after voters passed a citizens’ initiative in November 2022 limiting disembarking passengers to a max of 1,000 per day. On Jan. 19, Charles Sidman requested participation in the case on the defendant’s, the town of Bar Harbor, side.

