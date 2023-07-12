BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor/Oceanside KOA campground has been approved for an expansion of its facilities, including the construction of five deluxe RV cabin sites where six RV sites are now.
The project also includes three new RV sites, the removal of a tent site, the creation of a three-stall bath house and the relocation of two existing deluxe RV cabins.
Prior to approval, the board discussed what the campground meant by “RV cabins,” and whether these proposed units were RVs or cabins.
The units are camper trailers that will be set up in permanent spots to be used as “cabins.” Despite being permanent fixtures, the units are still classified as camper trailers because they could still be registered and pulled behind a vehicle.
Changing their classification to permanent structures or cabins would change the classification of the campground. The board decided that in order to keep the use of the campground the same, the KOA must keep the RVs classified as such and provide the town with vin numbers and proof of registration.
“What this is doing is converting a campground into something more like one of those sets of cottages,” noted Planning Board secretary Elissa Chesler.
“Even if they’ve got other structures attached to it doesn’t mean that it’s necessarily a permanent structure,” added board member Joe Cough.
Abutters to Oceanside KOA were represented by John Cervone, an attorney from Waltham, Mass., who aired their grievances during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Cervone argued that since Oceanside KOA had purchased the campground from Barcadia, it had made changes to the use of the property by adding cabins.
“There were never cabins on Barcadia when KOA purchased it,” said Cervone. “This is a very, very significant change to what has always been there and what constitutes a campground based on Bar Harbor land use’s own definition.”
Cervone also argued that KOA had failed to offer proof that some of its nonconforming uses were properly grandfathered into Bar Harbor’s land use ordinance.
“There’s no basis for them to claim that it’s OK, that it’s been that way before, when Barcadia was all tents and RVs and all they have been doing is gradually increasing the lot coverage,” Cervone argued.
Cervone also mentioned the expansion of the campground and the effects it would have on the natural area around it and the abutters that he represents. He referenced an abutting property line of one of the neighbors that had been clearcut by Oceanside KOA, which left them without a buffer between them and the campground.
“They basically clearcut everything to Lester and Stephani Foss’ property,” said Cervone. “Didn’t replace any of the trees, no screening whatsoever, filled it with rock and gravel.”
Board Chair Millard Dority asked Cervone to address standards in the town’s ordinance, noting that complaints about the campground that did not have to do with town ordinances were not in the Planning Board’s purview.
Cervone had other points of this nature that he did not argue in person but which he expressed in a letter to the board.
In his letter, Cervone noted that KOA’s business plan is to keep expanding and increasing annual profits, which incentivizes them to keep growing the Oceanside KOA site. His letter included several exhibits taken from the KOA website that explain how growth is integral to their business plan, but Dority explained that KOA’s business model and advertising were of no concern to the board.
“It’s getting worse, and it’s just going to get worse the more people that are being crowded into there, which is exactly what these cabins provide,” Cervone said.
Cervone’s letter included two letters to Jim Kiser, an engineering consultant who represents Oceanside KOA, from scientists at state environmental agencies. The first was from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, which recommended additional consultation on wildlife habitats in the area. The second was from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, which said that the project site on the KOA property lacked data on the plants that inhabited it, indicating minimal survey efforts.
There were several aspects of the application that were incomplete, which required the board to impose conditions for approval. Information missing from the initial application needs to be resolved by Kiser, working with code enforcement and public works.
“We have to have confidence that what you say today is going to get done,” noted Dority. “It’s a stretch for me personally as chair, it’s a stretch to do it this way.”
In order to have building permits issued, Oceanside KOA must first submit a performance guarantee of $22,780 to be held by the town’s finance director in an escrow account for a period of three years. It must also remove a shed located within the County Road right-of-way and provide site restoration to create pervious cover, relocate two deluxe RV cabins outside of the County Road right-of-way, and relocate one rustic cabin outside of the front setback.
Oceanside KOA must also apply for building permits for the sites that it will be altering, and complete restoration of pervious cover on all those sites as well. It must then demonstrate that the septic system has sufficient capacity for all the sites and prove this to the code enforcement officer. Once septic capacity has been proven, KOA may then apply for a building permit for the new bath house, and may build, use or rent any of the aforementioned refurbished sites.
All the new deluxe cabins must also be equipped with carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, and the Oceanside KOA must also provide vin numbers and proof of registration for the RVs that will be installed.
The board also established the existing lot coverage for the Oceanside KOA at 31.8 percent in the shoreland district, 24.4 percent in the Town Hill residential district and 28.4 percent in the Town Hill corridor district.
“We have a mechanism for after-the-fact permits on all kinds of things, and they come before us with an appalling regularity,” said board Vice Chair Ruth Eveland. “I find this a really hard way to do business and I know this is one of the things that grieves people in this community on a regular basis.”