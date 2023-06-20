BAR HARBOR — A new shuttle service has begun taking passengers from downtown Bar Harbor to the top of Cadillac Mountain and back.
The Cadillac Mountain Summit Shuttle departs from 317 Main St. at the top of every hour beginning at 4 a.m. and running until dusk. One-way passenger fares are $10 and round trips are $20. The shuttle is an alternative to making reservations to drive to Cadillac’s summit.
The shuttle is a Mercedes Sprinter van, affectionately named Bessie, with room for 14 passengers and equipped with a dog kennel for an additional $5. The van also has a bike rack for passengers who wish to take their bikes into the park. The service will be offering half-priced fares to Mount Desert Island residents and workers.
“No reservations needed, but [passengers] do need entrance passes for the national park,” said Ellen Finn, founder of Cadillac Mountain Summit Shuttle.
One-way and round-trip tickets are available, allowing passengers to hike one way and ride the other or just take a drive to the summit and back. The shuttle is first come, first served, but passengers with round-trip tickets have priority boarding when leaving Cadillac’s summit. Any remaining seats will be available for people who want a ride down.
Finn, who formerly worked as a tour guide on MDI and as a driver for Downeast Community Partners, founded Cadillac Mountain Summit Shuttle because of the reservations that visitors must make to drive to the top of Cadillac Mountain.
“I used to go up all the time and couldn't do that anymore,” Finn said. “I knew there were people who couldn't go up the mountain, especially the locals.”
Finn was also inspired by a common complaint about travel up Cadillac Mountain that she often heard from locals and visitors alike. “When I was at the top of the mountain, people would say ‘we just hiked up but want a ride down.’”
So Finn went to work on creating a business plan. After banks in Bar Harbor turned her down for a loan, she turned to the Maine Small Business Development Center at Coastal Enterprises Inc. in Brunswick, where a business advisor set her up with a plan and helped her get a grant.
“They were great,” Finn said. “All sorts of great mentors.”
The national parks are very special to Finn, who has spent time living near Yellowstone and Grand Teton before moving to Maine. She wants to do her part to make Acadia more accessible to those who might not otherwise go.
“It's an honor to work in a national park and I want to expose as many people as I can do it,” said Finn. “I think everyone should visit.”
