Cadillac Mountain Summit Shuttle Finn

Ellen Finn, founder of the Cadillac Mountain Summit Shuttle, stands next to Bessie, her 14-seat Mercedes Sprinter that will be shuttling passengers up and down Cadillac Mountain.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

BAR HARBOR — A new shuttle service has begun taking passengers from downtown Bar Harbor to the top of Cadillac Mountain and back.

The Cadillac Mountain Summit Shuttle departs from 317 Main St. at the top of every hour beginning at 4 a.m. and running until dusk. One-way passenger fares are $10 and round trips are $20. The shuttle is an alternative to making reservations to drive to Cadillac’s summit.

