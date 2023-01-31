ACADIA NAT’L PARK — For the second year in a row, a pair of volunteers will live in the lightkeeper’s house at the Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse this summer.
Their main function, aside from helping to keep the property in good condition by simply living there, will be engaging with visitors and answering their questions.
Tim Mount and Lynne Macco, the couple who lived there last summer, found the experience to be a mixed bag.
“It was beautiful living there,” Macco said. “It was wonderful at night. The way the lighthouse is perched right on the rocks there, you could hear the waves, you could hear the boats. It was a magical kind of setting.
“But nothing kept the people away, unfortunately,” she said.
They would come even at night, when the path from the parking lot down to the lighthouse and lightkeeper’s house was closed, Mount said.
“They would come under the gate at all hours of the night. We didn't mind if they went down to the rocks, but when they are outside your bedroom window, talking loudly and drinking, it can be bothersome,” Mount said. “It didn't happen a lot, but it did happen occasionally.”
Park Service counts showed that an average of 672 people a day visited the lighthouse last summer, June through August.
Many of those who Macco and Mount talked with were very interested in the lighthouse and its history, but many others asked only one question.
“They wanted to know where they could take the picture they see on Instagram,” Macco said.
That photo, or one very much like it, has appeared in various media representing Acadia and the state of Maine. In 2016, the U.S. Postal Service issued a “forever” stamp featuring a photo of the lighthouse in observance of the National Park
Service’s 100th anniversary. The next year, the Rand McNally Road Atlas celebrated the centennial with a full-page cover photo of the lighthouse.
Those photos were taken from the rocks near the edge of the ocean, below and to the southeast of the lighthouse. There is a path that leads down to the rocks.
The Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse and lightkeeper’s house were built in 1858 and were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.
Until last summer, the house had been unoccupied since 2012. Prior to that, it was the home of the commander of Coast Guard Station Southwest Harbor. But when it comes to old houses, years of disuse leads to disrepair and, eventually, dilapidation.
The lightkeepers house had apparently been headed in that direction.
“Several Park Service people said they didn't see how it could be renovated to be livable, but they did a beautiful job,” Macco said. “As the systems were turned on, little breakdowns occurred, but they were quick to jump on it and take care of it.”
The couple said that, while living in the lightkeeper's house, they enjoyed hiking in Acadia, riding their bikes on its carriage roads and swimming in Echo Lake. Leaving the lighthouse property for recreation or grocery shopping wasn't a problem. But returning home was sometimes a different matter.
“You have to do your errands very early in the morning or after sunset because sometimes there's a line of cars backed up all the way to the main road,” Macco said.
The road leading to the lighthouse parking lot from Route 102A (Harbor Drive) is half a mile long. And there are only 27 parking spaces in the lot.
Mount said they developed a strategy for getting back home when there was a line of cars waiting to park.
“Lynne would take the wheel and I would get out and go up to every car in front of us and tell them we lived there and ask if they would mind if we drove around them,” he said. “Then I would stand down at the parking lot and keep anyone from leaving while Lynne was driving down. I would signal her that the coast was clear.”
Acadia officials are in the process of deciding how best to use and preserve the lighthouse, lightkeeper’s house and surrounding property going forward. The biggest challenges involve traffic flow and parking.
Mount and Macco said that, overall, living in the lightkeeper’s house last summer was a good experience. Asked what she would tell this year's occupants, Macco said, “I would tell them to relish their time there. They are continuing a legacy of living in that space and sharing it with other people.”
Macco and Mount are retired. Their home is in the Adirondack Mountains of New York. But they have spent a number of summers as volunteer caretakers at lighthouses in Maine, Massachusetts, Alaska and Tasmania. Nearly all of those lighthouses are remote and see few, if any, visitors. So, dealing with the masses of tourists at Bass Harbor Head was a very different kind of experience. They found out about the opportunity through the website, www.volunteer.gov.
In the winter of 2020, they were campus hosts at the Schoodic Institute in the Schoodic Peninsula section at Acadia.
“It was at the start of the pandemic before people were vaccinated and nobody was coming to Schoodic,” Macco said. “It was glorious.”