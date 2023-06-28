FRENCHBORO — The Frenchboro Historical Society’s marine museum and store will open for its 44th year on July 1 to offer a retrospective on the island’s enduring lobster industry and display its widest-ever range of local crafts, fine arts and creative works by residents of one of Maine’s smallest year-round island communities.
The history of the island is displayed in the museum and provides insight into the realities of lobstering and island life. A 4-million-year-old whale bone is among the fascinating objects, which include tools, boat designs and many historical artefacts of lobstering.
The store was created by Lillian Davis Lunt and Vivian Davis Lunt, whose forebear Israel Lunt founded the original community in 1822. The store has been operated entirely by island volunteers since its inception.
The store displays a range of jewelry and local artwork by 18 Maine artists, 13 of whom live on Frenchboro at least part of the year. Their works include paintings, wood block prints, clothing, quilts and throws, various sewn and crocheted items, books, photographs, and woodworking items such as cutting boards, candle holders, peanut butter knives, muddlers and spurtles.
The museum and store, along with a small library, occupy an uphill clearing at the harbor’s head near the one-room school and church that compose the center of the small village. It is home to about 40 year-round residents and about 20 summer dwellers who enjoy the dearth of traffic and bustle.
A 45-minute ferry ride from Bass Harbor is available Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The 5.5-square-mile island is shown on nautical charts as Outer Long Island, one among 12 in the Frenchboro “plantation” south of Mount Desert Island.
Lunt’s Harbor, where the car ferry docks on the eastern shore, offers a well-protected refuge on the north side of the island. The harbor is dominated by the local lobster fleet but offers a few moorings to cruisers and a wharf-side deli, which is known for its lobster rolls and will also be opening on July 1.
Maine Coast Heritage Trust maintains 13.5 miles of wooded trails on Frenchboro. Camping is prohibited, but the island is a magnet to bird watchers. Amateur painting groups often come to the island as well.
The museum and store will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 1-4 p.m. through Sept. 6.