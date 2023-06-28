Tourism

FRENCHBORO — The Frenchboro Historical Society’s marine museum and store will open for its 44th year on July 1 to offer a retrospective on the island’s enduring lobster industry and display its widest-ever range of local crafts, fine arts and creative works by residents of one of Maine’s smallest year-round island communities.

The history of the island is displayed in the museum and provides insight into the realities of lobstering and island life. A 4-million-year-old whale bone is among the fascinating objects, which include tools, boat designs and many historical artefacts of lobstering.