SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Friends of Acadia, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting projects and initiatives aimed at preserving and protecting Acadia National Park, plans to purchase the Kingsleigh Inn in Southwest Harbor for use as seasonal housing for park employees.
“Every person in the United States has a right to visit national parks, but we also want to remove barriers for folks that want to pursue a career here,” said FOA Executive Director Eric Stiles. “If you’re coming to Acadia National Park, you want to live in or near the park. That’s part of the experience.”
The proposal for converting the space into a residence passed swiftly at the Southwest Harbor Planning Board meeting Feb. 16.
The board decided that the project did not require a change-of-use application because even though the seasonal park employees will be staying for a longer period of time, they would be renting rooms at the inn just like tourists did.
Stiles also emphasized that seasonal employees cause less traffic than tourists and may even be able to ride the Island Explorer bus to work.
FOA does not foresee any major renovations beyond the addition of appliances to accommodate 10 residents rather than guests. The structure currently has eight bedrooms with adjoining bathrooms and a two-bedroom “owners” apartment.
The sale is scheduled to close in mid-March. Once purchased, the building will be managed and operated by the park while FOA remains its owner. Rent, which Stiles predicts will be in the range of $500 to $600 a month, will be paid to the park. And the building will remain on the tax roll.
Stiles hopes to have the facilities up to date to accommodate some park workers this summer, though it may not be at full capacity.
“This is the first time in the whole history of the National Park Service that a friend’s organization is buying a home that will be used as rental accommodations for seasonal employees,” said Stiles, who has been receiving calls from other national parks asking about FOA’s plans.
According to Stiles, a lack of housing caused staffing shortages in national parks around the country in 2022, including Acadia. Stiles reported that the park’s carriage trails require a crew of 40 people for maintenance, but the park was only able to hire 21 in 2022. The park last year could only hire 116 of 165 seasonal staff positions, including trail workers, lifeguards, interpretive specialists, rangers, janitors, research biologists and visitor use assistants.
To make matters worse, the Island Explorer bus service needs 120 drivers, but could only hire 92 and had to combine routes and end the summer season early due to the lack of drivers.
“It’s so bad right now,” said Stiles, “if there is a snowstorm, the nearest certified plow driver lives over an hour away because there is just no affordable housing in the area.”
Purchasing the inn is one of several steps FOA is taking in partnership with Acadia to expand accessible seasonal housing. The goal is to add 130 new beds over the next few years by expanding existing park units, repurposing commercial properties like the Kingsleigh Inn, and constructing new housing units on sites within designated park land.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.