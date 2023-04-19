Tourism

NEH ice rink

Peter Bronson places a second course of siding on the ice rink at Northeast Harbor Marina in December 2022 as he gets ready for opening day.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY FAITH DEAMBROSE

MOUNT DESERT — A number of people, foundations and local businesses contributed to a fund to support development of a long, narrow “promenade park” along the east side of the municipal parking lot on the hill overlooking the Northeast Harbor Marina.

But it now appears unlikely that the park will be built anytime soon, if ever. Some of the donated funds were used for planning the promenade park. But the town’s Economic Development Committee would like to use the remaining amount, about $51,000, for the new skating rink on the tennis courts at the marina, specifically for compressors to freeze the ice and keep it frozen, even on mild, sunny days.



Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

