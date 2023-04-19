MOUNT DESERT — A number of people, foundations and local businesses contributed to a fund to support development of a long, narrow “promenade park” along the east side of the municipal parking lot on the hill overlooking the Northeast Harbor Marina.
But it now appears unlikely that the park will be built anytime soon, if ever. Some of the donated funds were used for planning the promenade park. But the town’s Economic Development Committee would like to use the remaining amount, about $51,000, for the new skating rink on the tennis courts at the marina, specifically for compressors to freeze the ice and keep it frozen, even on mild, sunny days.
The ice rink was open for at least part of 38 days this winter. During that time, 972 people used the rink, according to an unofficial count.
“It exceeded our wildest expectations in terms of usage, in terms of the ease of fundraising and in terms of being embraced by the community,” said Economic Development Committee member Jamie Blaine.
“This thing evolved from a place for kids to go in the winter to an economic development driver. People came from all over; they came from Blue Hill, from Ellsworth, Sullivan, from everywhere.
“The problem is we don’t want people to come here and find that the sun has melted the ice and they have to turn around and drive home. Compressors would allow us to use it five or six months of the year.”
If that happened and people kept coming, then perhaps some of the businesses on Main Street could afford to stay open all or most of the year, said Erika Wibby Mitchell, who came up with the skating rink idea. She said so many people were in Northeast Harbor on some days this winter that it felt like a completely different town. And she saw firsthand the need to keep the ice frozen.
“I had to go down to the rink and close it at 11 o’clock in the morning on several Sundays and turn people away because it was melting,” she said. “It was the worst job in the whole world.”
Since the promenade park was first envisioned, the view from that area has changed dramatically. An addition to the fire station, which is attached to the Town Hall, is currently under construction.
“For at least half the length of the promenade, the view is now the roof of the fire station,” said Economic Development Committee Chair Dan McKay.
“It was probably an overly grandiose plan to start with,” he said of the promenade park. “The idea was fine, but the plan got a little out of hand in terms of cost. I think the estimate came in at around $400,000.”
The promenade park was to be built entirely with donated funds.
McKay said he has what he believes is a complete list of the donors, but it doesn’t include the amount that each donor gave.
He has asked Jackie Hewitt, who contracted with the town to plan and coordinate economic development activities for a few years, if she has the donor amounts. She told him that all her records related to her work for the town are in Maine and that she is in Florida and won’t be back for several weeks.
McKay said that before he writes to donors, he needs to know the amount that everyone gave because, if someone says they would like their money back, it would be embarrassing to have to say, “Fine. How much was that?”
McKay said that some summer residents might be interested in supporting the skating rink because, even though they aren’t here to use it in the winter, they do have an interest in Northeast Harbor being a viable year-round community.
