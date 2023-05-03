BAR HARBOR — Cruise ships make their return for the 2023 season this week. The first cruise ship to arrive in port will be the Norwegian Pearl, set to dock at 10 a.m. on May 4, weather permitting. The Pearl will be sailing from Bermuda with a lower berth capacity, also known as total passenger capacity, of 2,376 passengers.
Fourteen ships will be coming this month, followed by 18 next month, 17 in July and 20 in August. Ship numbers pick up in the fall, with 42 ships making port in September and 29 in October. November drops off to two.
There will be a total of 140 cruise ship arrivals in Bar Harbor for the season. Total lower berth capacity for all scheduled ships is projected to be 240,000 passengers. This is a reduction from last year, which had a total lower berth capacity of 290,000 passengers.
While residents passed a land use ordinance amendment in November 2022 to limit passenger disembarkation, the upcoming season will look only slightly different from previous years due to a challenge, which is now in the hands of the courts, by a group of local businesses. The group, the Association to Preserve and Protect Local Livelihoods (APPLL), filed a lawsuit against the town in December 2022 challenging the validity of the amendment.
A motion for a preliminary injunction by the APPLL that would have slowed the ability to reach a decision on the suit this summer was withdrawn, and the mediation attempts made in March resulted in an expedited trial schedule. After this withdrawal, the council made a motion not to enforce the ordinance until there is a court ruling on the case.
The town is continuing to operate under an agreement brokered with the cruise ship industry and laid out in a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed last September.
According to the MOA, daily lower berth capacity will be no more than 3,800 passengers for the months of May, June, September and October, and 3,500 passengers during July and August. There are certain exemptions to this rule, including U.S.-flagged ships with a lower berth capacity fewer than 200 passengers, or any bookings made by the harbormaster prior to July 21, 2021.
There are several days during the season that have the potential to exceed the daily lower berth capacity caps outlined in the MOA, due to the bookings being grandfathered into the MOA guidelines. The first of these is Aug. 28, followed by eight days in September and eight days in October.
There will be 23 days with multiple cruise ships coming to town this season, the first of which is May 28 when three ships make port. June 15, 25 and 26 will all have two arrivals. Aug. 4 and 21 will each have two arrivals, and Aug. 28 will have three.
September is the busiest month of the season and will see multiple ships docking on 11 days. October has five days of multiple arrivals scheduled.
The final cruise ship of the season will arrive and depart on Nov. 10. Silver Shadow, with a lower berth capacity of 388, will arrive at 8 a.m. from Halifax and will depart at 6 p.m.
If all the booked ships come as planned, the season’s passengers have the potential to bring in roughly $1,250,400 in revenue to the town. Each ship pays a passenger service fee of $2.68 per person and port development fees of $2.53 per person to the town based on the lower berth capacity.
