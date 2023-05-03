Tourism

BAR HARBOR — Cruise ships make their return for the 2023 season this week. The first cruise ship to arrive in port will be the Norwegian Pearl, set to dock at 10 a.m. on May 4, weather permitting. The Pearl will be sailing from Bermuda with a lower berth capacity, also known as total passenger capacity, of 2,376 passengers.

Fourteen ships will be coming this month, followed by 18 next month, 17 in July and 20 in August. Ship numbers pick up in the fall, with 42 ships making port in September and 29 in October. November drops off to two.

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.

