Tourism

BAR HARBOR — The final pretrial conference of the lawsuit filed by Association to Preserve and Protect Local Livelihoods (APPLL) against the town is set for June 7. The conference will go before U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Frink Wolf, and will begin the bench trial portion of the litigation that began in December of 2022 when APPLL filed a complaint against the town. 

The lawsuit was filed in response to the amendment to the land use ordinance made in November of 2022 that set out to impose limitations on cruise ship visitation in Bar Harbor. The town decided that the ordinance amendment in question would not be enforced until litigation had been resolved and the court had ruled on the matter.

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers Town Council, education and other municipal news in the town of Bar Harbor. Prior to working the Bar Harbor beat, he covered the town of Tremont for the Mount Desert Islander and the Schoodic beat for the Ellsworth American. He welcomes tips about news in Bar Harbor and potential story ideas.

