BAR HARBOR — The final pretrial conference of the lawsuit filed by Association to Preserve and Protect Local Livelihoods (APPLL) against the town is set for June 7, with jury selection scheduled for July 5-6. This will begin the jury trial portion of the litigation that began in December of 2022 when APPLL filed a complaint against the town.
The lawsuit was filed in response to the amendment to the land use ordinance made in November of 2022 that set out to impose limitations on cruise ship visitation in Bar Harbor. The town decided that the ordinance amendment in question would not be enforced until litigation had been resolved and the court had ruled on the matter.
Currently, the town is continuing to welcome cruise ships under an agreement laid out in a memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed last September. The MOA states that daily passenger capacity cannot exceed 3,800 passengers during the months of May, June, September and October, and 3,500 passengers during July and August.
Since the filing of the initial complaint, the Penobscot Bay and River Pilots Association has joined the lawsuit as plaintiff intervenors, and Charles Sidman has joined as a defendant intervenor.
Attorneys for APPLL are Timothy C. Woodcock, P. Andrew Hamilton, Patrick W. Lyons and Seth W. Brewster of the Bangor law firm Eaton Peabody. They will be joined by attorneys Charles Jonathan Benner and Kathleen E. Kraft of the Washington D.C. law firm Thompson Colburn, and Twain Braden of Portland law firm Thompson Bowie and Hatch, who will be representing the Penobscot Bay and River Pilots Association.
Attorneys for the town are Allison A. Economy, Jonathan P. Hunter and Stephen W. Wagner of the Bangor law firm Rudman Winchel. They will be joined by David P. Silk and Robert Papazian of Portland law firm Curtis Thaxter, who will be representing Charles Sidman.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Frink Wolf will preside over the trial.
