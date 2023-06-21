BAR HARBOR — The Town Council has eliminated the funding for the budget line item regarding the Chamber of Commerce’s wayfinding services.
Funding for this line item in the municipal budget became a point of contention among residents at the town meeting on June 6. There, two motions to amend the municipal budget passed, resulting in a total of $60,000 being cut.
The Town Council moved to reduce the funding allocated for the Chamber’s wayfinding services from $60,000 to $42,600. Then, a resident moved to eliminate the remaining amount.
When the motions were made, acting town attorney Tim Pease explained to voters that while they may choose to eliminate set amounts of funding from the budget, the council still has final say on which line items are cut to accommodate these reductions.
Council members addressed this line item at their meeting on June 20.
“The discussion at town meeting was to reduce the cruise ship budget by $42,600, and that's specifically coming from the expenditure in the cruise ship fund for wayfinding services,” explained Sarah Gilbert, financial director and interim town manager.
Residents had expressed their sentiments to council members at the town meeting and asked them to reduce the funds only for wayfinding services and not any other line items.
“I think that the will of the voters was pretty clear at town meeting,” said council member Matt Hochman, before making a motion to reduce the cruise ship budget by $42,600.
The motion passed unanimously. The municipal budget currently stands at $23,603,878.