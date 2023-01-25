ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The National Park Service (NPS) has awarded a $7.8 million contract to Harold MacQuinn, Inc. of Hancock to rehabilitate the water and wastewater distribution systems in Acadia National Park’s Schoodic District.
Funded by the Great American Outdoors Act of 2020, the project will improve critical utility systems that were installed in the 1970s. Visitor facilities will remain open while the work is going on.
This project, which addresses $6.4 million of deferred maintenance and repairs associated with these facilities, will support 100 jobs and contribute an estimated $21.8 million to the economy, the NPS said in announcing the awarding of the contract.
“This is excellent news for Acadia National Park and local businesses,” said Superintendent Kevin Schneider. “The Schoodic District receives about 250,000 visits each year, and this project will invest in our backbone infrastructure and safeguard the health and safety of park visitors and employees.”
Infrastructure funding from the Great American Outdoors Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021 are part of a concerted effort to address the extensive deferred maintenance and repair backlog in national parks. Funded by revenue from energy development on public lands, the Great American Outdoors Act provides the NPS with up to $1.3 billion per year for five years to make significant enhancements in national parks to ensure their preservation and provide opportunities for recreation and education.