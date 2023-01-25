Tourism

Schoodic District of ANP

This aerial view of the Schoodic District in Acadia National Park shows the facilities of the Schoodic Institute campus, which was converted from a former Navy base.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF NPS

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The National Park Service (NPS) has awarded a $7.8 million contract to Harold MacQuinn, Inc. of Hancock to rehabilitate the water and wastewater distribution systems in Acadia National Park’s Schoodic District.

Funded by the Great American Outdoors Act of 2020, the project will improve critical utility systems that were installed in the 1970s. Visitor facilities will remain open while the work is going on.