ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Nickerson & O'Day of Brewer has been awarded the contract to build a new maintenance complex at Acadia and demolish the old one, and the National Park Service is providing $32.7 million for the project.
Maine U.S. Senators Angus King and Susan Collins announced the funding, which was made possible by the Great American Outdoors Act of 2020.
This will be Acadia's largest construction project in decades. The new facility will replace the undersized and structurally unsound maintenance garage that was built in the 1960s.
Construction of the new maintenance facility on the park headquarters campus on McFarland Hill is expected to begin this spring. It will take about 18 months to complete.
The old maintenance garage is much too small for today's needs, woefully inefficient and literally in danger of falling apart in places. Replacing it has been at the top of the park's deferred projects list for many years.
“It is impossible to overstate the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes to operate a national park,” said Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider. “Acadia’s
maintenance team works tirelessly to preserve roads and trails, conserve historic carriage roads and stone bridges, keep visitor centers clean and operational, manage construction projects – the list goes on and on.
“Our dedicated staff, which has persevered for many years working out of an
old building that no longer meets their needs, is thrilled to see this project progress.”
The new maintenance shops, workspaces, equipment support spaces, restrooms, offices and conference rooms will improve efficiencies, lower heating and cooling costs, decrease fuel consumption, protect equipment from the elements and improve accessibility, according to a park press release.
In addition to serving as the base of operations for the park’s maintenance staff, the maintenance facility also accommodates many park partnership programs, including volunteer programs funded in part by Friends of Acadia, which help maintain trails and historic carriage roads.
“While infrastructure projects like this may not excite park visitors, they are critical to ensuring that both visitors and staff are safe and have an enjoyable experience,” Friends of Acadia President and CEO Eric Stiles said of the maintenance facility.
“This is an exciting and vitally important milestone for Acadia and a shining example of precisely what the Great American Outdoors Act funding
was designed to do.
“Years of limited funding have degraded the ability of the National Park Service to address park infrastructure needs. Thank you to Senators Collins and King for their leadership and support of this funding, which will make significant improvements to park infrastructure.”
