The maintenance building at park headquarters, which has served the park for the last six decades, is scheduled to be replaces

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Nickerson & O'Day of Brewer has been awarded the contract to build a new maintenance complex at Acadia and demolish the old one, and the National Park Service is providing $32.7 million for the project.

Maine U.S. Senators Angus King and Susan Collins announced the funding, which was made possible by the Great American Outdoors Act of 2020.

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

