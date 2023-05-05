Everal Eaton (right), executive director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, presents a live lobster from Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound to Captain Johan Stöfling of the Norwegian Pearl at a press conference hosted by the APPLL on May 4.
The Norwegian Pearl makes its way into port in Bar Harbor on Thursday, marking the first cruise ship to arrive for the 2023 season.
BY KIP WING / AERIAL AESTHETIC
Everal Eaton (right), executive director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, presents a live lobster from Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound to Captain Johan Stöfling of the Norwegian Pearl at a press conference hosted by the APPLL on May 4.
BAR HARBOR — The Association to Preserve and Protect Local Livelihoods (APPLL) welcomed the captain of the Norwegian Pearl to town on May 4 to mark the arrival of the first cruise ship of the season.
APPLL held a press conference at noon at Stewman’s Lobster Pound. Members of APPLL were in attendance, joined by representatives from CruiseMaine, the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce and Captain Johan Stöfling of the Norwegian Pearl.
Kristi Bond, president of APPLL, kicked off the event by explaining why she and the other members of her organization feel that the cruise ship industry is vital to the economy of Bar Harbor.
“Cruise visitors, both passengers and crew, are hugely important to Bar Harbor and to the state of Maine. Every year, their visits contribute millions of dollars to our local Bar Harbor economy and also to the state of Maine's economy,” said Bond. “The cruise ship industry has helped extend our season in Bar Harbor from three short months to more than six. We are excited to welcome them now from early May through Halloween.”
Bond then welcomed Capt. Stöfling to Bar Harbor and presented him with a flag bearing the words “Bar Harbor Welcomes All.” Capt. Stöfling expressed his thanks to the APPLL and to the town, and shared the mission of his employer, Norwegian Cruise Lines.
“We're honored to be the first ship this season to visit the beautiful city of Bar Harbor, Maine. It truly is a favorite for our guests,” he said. “As a company, we are committed to not only delivering exceptional experiences, which means providing our guests with the best products and taking them to the best destinations, but also working with our destination partners to continue to promote sustained tourism.”
Everal Eaton, executive director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, greeted Stöfling and presented him with a six-pack of Old Soaker blueberry soda from Atlantic Brewing Company, as well as a live lobster from Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound.
Sarah Flink, executive director of Cruise Maine, thanked everyone who had helped prepare Bar Harbor for the start of the cruise ship season. She also shared some statistics on the diverse demographics of travelers who might not normally visit Bar Harbor but who are able to do so through cruises.
“The visitor might hail from anywhere across the United States, including 21 percent from out West, 16 percent from the Midwest, visitors who might not otherwise discover Maine, and 24 percent come from international markets and about half of them are Canadian,” said Flink. “There are people here who are visiting who've chosen to visit us to see our beautiful little corner of the world because they heard about our natural beauty, our warm welcome, our cultural attractions and our culinary delights.”
Members of Bar Harbor’s hospitality industry were also there to welcome Capt. Stöfling and his passengers. Gary “Bo” Jennings, Town Council candidate and general manager of the Side Street Café, and Mackenzie Patterson, a server and bartender at the café, spoke a few words.
“Without these visitors disembarking, seasonal businesses would stay shuttered longer and our residents would not be able to enjoy the businesses they patronize,” Jennings said. “I am here today to simply say thank you.”
“We rely on this income, along with all of our peers, to be able to remain in this awesome community not only in the season but also year-round,” Patterson added.
Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.