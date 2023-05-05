Tourism

BAR HARBOR — The Association to Preserve and Protect Local Livelihoods (APPLL) welcomed the captain of the Norwegian Pearl to town on May 4 to mark the arrival of the first cruise ship of the season.

APPLL held a press conference at noon at Stewman’s Lobster Pound. Members of APPLL were in attendance, joined by representatives from CruiseMaine, the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce and Captain Johan Stöfling of the Norwegian Pearl.

