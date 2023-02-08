ACADIA NAT’L PARK — There are several reasons why the park has started having trouble in recent years hiring people to fill summer seasonal positions, Superintendent Kevin Schneider told the Acadia Advisory Commission on Monday.
“I’m sure this is going to be another challenging year for that,” he said. “Last year we wanted to hire 150 to 165 summer seasonal employees. We had about 116, so we were shorthanded.
“One reason is that our seasonal salaries are now comparable to or even below many of the frontline positions in our communities. So, when we think about competing against other local entities or local businesses for hiring, we are facing some pretty significant headwinds because our pay isn't necessarily any higher.”
Schneider said an “entry level, frontline position” in the community now pays about $18 an hour. A seasonal custodial position in one of the park’s campgrounds pays between $17 and $19 an hour.
Acadia officials don't set the pay scale for employees; that is set at the national level.
The lack of housing for seasonal park employees is another obstacle to hiring.
“We can have great people applying for our seasonal positions, but we need to be able to offer them housing, unless they have a place to live here locally, which is the exception,” Schneider said.
“We have about 90 beds parkwide for the 165 summer seasonal employees we want to hire. We are working to try to add some beds, renovating a few housing units to put a bedroom in a basement or a sunroom, for example. We are also working with Friends of Acadia to see if we can create some additional housing capacity.”
Compounding the hiring challenge is the cumbersome application process, Schneider said.
“Applying for a federal job is very complicated; it takes a lot of time. A federal resume is very different from what would be required for a private sector job. It's very extensive. And you have to have a background investigation to be a federal employee.”
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.