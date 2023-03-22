Tourism

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Early numbers might not presage Acadia visitation for the rest of 2023, but there were significantly more visits in the first two months of this year than in the same period last year.

In January, the estimated number of visits to the Mount Desert Island section of the park was 12,517, an increase of 62.3 percent over the 7,711 in January 2022. (The park has not yet started estimating the number of visits to the section of Acadia on the Schoodic Peninsula this year.)

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

