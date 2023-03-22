ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Early numbers might not presage Acadia visitation for the rest of 2023, but there were significantly more visits in the first two months of this year than in the same period last year.
In January, the estimated number of visits to the Mount Desert Island section of the park was 12,517, an increase of 62.3 percent over the 7,711 in January 2022. (The park has not yet started estimating the number of visits to the section of Acadia on the Schoodic Peninsula this year.)
The 12,881 estimated visits to the MDI section of Acadia in February represented a 21 percent increase over last February’s 10,645.
For the first two months of this year combined, the estimated number of visits was up 38.4 percent to 25,398.
Acadia's social scientist Adam Gibson cautions not to read too much, if anything at all, into the winter visitation numbers.
“It’s a fickle time,” he said in an email exchange with the Islander. “For example, 2018 was a fairly high visitation year, but January and February were on the low side that year. I think weather conditions have a lot to do with it.”
He also noted that winter visitation numbers are so low that small changes can cause large percentage shifts.
For all of last year, the MDI section of Acadia had an estimated 3.43 million visits. For the entire park, including the sections on Schoodic and Isle au Haut, the total was 3.97 million. That was second only to 2021 as the highest visitation number on record.
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.