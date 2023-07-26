Tourism

Wildwood Stables

Wildwood Stables offers horse-drawn carriage rides in Acadia.

 PHOTO BY AVERY HOWE/FOA

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The National Park Service is soliciting proposals for operating Wildwood Stables and offering horse-drawn carriage rides in Acadia for the next 10 years.

The new contract is expected to be in effect for the 2024 visitor season.