ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The National Park Service is soliciting proposals for operating Wildwood Stables and offering horse-drawn carriage rides in Acadia for the next 10 years.
The new contract is expected to be in effect for the 2024 visitor season.
The NPS will host a site visit for prospective operators on Monday, July 31. Proposals must be submitted by Sept.15.
Jan. 7, 2020, was the original deadline for prospective Wildwood Stables operators to submit a proposal. But in July 2021, the park service cancelled its request for proposals and extended the contract held by Carriages of Acadia LLC, which had been set to expire later that year.
The NPS said a 1998 federal law allowed it to “cancel a solicitation if such action is decided to be in the public interest by the director.”
“This cancellation will allow the NPS to conduct further planning and analysis following a broad market disruption by COVID-19 and operational changes to the business related to the pandemic,” the NPS statement said.
Carriages of Acadia is owned by former Maine attorney general and state senator Michael Carpenter of Houlton. His daughter, Emily, manages the Wildwood Stables operation.
“We sincerely appreciate the willingness of Carriages of Acadia to continue to provide uninterrupted services at Wildwood Stables so that visitors can enjoy horse-drawn carriage tours,” Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider said at the time. “With the disruption to the travel and tourism industry caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this will allow the market to stabilize before a new contract is awarded.”