ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Acadia entrance fees are going up this weekend.
The National Park Service (NPS) has approved an increase in the weekly and annual entrance pass fees starting April 1.
The weekly entrance passes will increase by $5, the annual pass by $15.
The new entrance fees, which are good for one week, are: private vehicle, $35; motorcycle, $30; pedestrian/cyclist, $20. The new fee for an Acadia annual pass is $70. Entrance fees are required year round. Visitors under 16 are exempt from paying an entrance fee.
Acadia retains most of the entrance revenues it collects.
“They are for frontline employees; they are for visitor benefits; they protect resources,” Acadia Management Assistant John Kelly told the Acadia Advisory Commission last month.
“Very importantly, 100 percent of the money that we transfer to the Island Explorer [bus system] for its operation comes from our fees. And that covers 54 percent of Island Explorer’s operations. So that's a big chunk that makes that system possible.”
Park officials say the increased entrance fee revenue will allow Acadia to expand Island Explorer service over the coming years to help alleviate traffic and parking congestion in the park.
The entrance fee increase does not affect federal passes that can be used at Acadia including the Annual, Senior, Access, 4th Grade, Military Annual and Military Lifetime passes. Nor does the fee increase apply to entrance fees for businesses operating in the park under a Commercial Use Authorization.
Prior to approving the entrance fee increase, the NPS solicited public feedback during a 30-day comment period, which closed on Dec. 30, 2022.
“Surprisingly, about 70 percent of the 115 comments we received were supportive of the fee increase,” Kelly said.
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.
