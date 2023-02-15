Tourism

AUGUSTA — Nickerson & O'Day of Brewer has submitted the low bid of $27.7 million for construction of the visitor information center and transportation hub at the Acadia Gateway Center in Trenton.

Brian Keezer, the Maine Department of Transportation project manager for the Gateway Center project, said the state has enough money set aside to cover the bid amount. That includes a combination of state, federal and private funds.

