AUGUSTA — Nickerson & O'Day of Brewer has submitted the low bid of $27.7 million for construction of the visitor information center and transportation hub at the Acadia Gateway Center in Trenton.
Brian Keezer, the Maine Department of Transportation project manager for the Gateway Center project, said the state has enough money set aside to cover the bid amount. That includes a combination of state, federal and private funds.
The only other bid, submitted by Cianbro Corporation of Pittsfield, was for $32.2 million.
It has been reported that the state had estimated the cost of the project at $32 million. But that included project design and construction administration costs, as well as the construction itself. The bids, which were opened Feb. 8, were just for construction.
Keezer said there are a number of steps in the process of finalizing a contract for a project of this size and complexity, and that could take a few weeks.
“We haven’t officially awarded it to them yet, but hopefully it works out,” he said. “It's a big milestone for us, so we're excited.”
Keezer said construction probably would begin in April or May. The target completion date is May 3, 2025.
The Acadia Gateway Center is intended to reduce congestion in Acadia National Park by making it easy for visitors to ride the fare-free Island Explorer buses onto Mount Desert Island and into the park rather than driving their own vehicles. The visitor information center is to be staffed jointly by Acadia personnel and the Maine Tourism
Friends of Acadia (FOA) has been a major proponent of the Acadia Gateway Center since it was first envisioned more than two decades ago.
“We believe it will be a great resource for Acadia’s visitors by providing tourism information and access to the Island Explorer,” said Eric Styles, president and CEO of FOA. “We are grateful to Maine DOT, the National Park Service and partners for advancing the project. The Gateway Center will be a tremendous asset.”
