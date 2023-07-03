(From left) Bar Harbor Garden Club President Jane Sanderson, Bar Harbor Garden Club sponsorships chair Carl Nelson, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Branch Relationship Manager Cody Farrell and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Senior Vice President Lisa Parsons.
A view of the gardens at the Devilstone Estate in Bar Harbor.
PHOTO COURTESY OF BAR HARBOR GARDEN CLUB
(From left) Bar Harbor Garden Club President Jane Sanderson, Bar Harbor Garden Club sponsorships chair Carl Nelson, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Branch Relationship Manager Cody Farrell and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Senior Vice President Lisa Parsons.
BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club will host a tour of Gardens by the Sea on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.
The public is invited to visit six inspirational gardens in Bar Harbor and enjoy stunning borders of colorful perennials and annuals stretching to the water’s edge. Tour participants will view gardens that take advantage of shade with ferns, mosses and groundcover and others that creatively use paths, walls and containers to shape outdoor space.
“We welcome gardening enthusiasts to these extraordinary oceanfront gardens at five historic estates in Bar Harbor as well as the Community Garden at the College of the Atlantic – all great opportunities to find new plants and fresh ideas for your garden,” said garden tour chair Jane Sanderson.
Proceeds of the tour will provide continued support for Open Garden MDI, an organic garden in Tremont that supplies produce for Open Table MDI’s weekly community supper. Proceeds will also support the Bar Harbor Garden Club’s organic garden at Kelley Farm Preserve in Bernard that provides produce to MDI nonprofits that address food insecurity.
Tickets are $40 online at www.barharborgardenclub.org until 10 p.m. on Friday, July 14. Free parking and shuttle service are included. Tickets will be $45 on the day of the tour payable by cash or check.
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is the presenting sponsor of Gardens by the Sea. “We are pleased to be the presenting sponsor for the 2023 Bar Harbor Garden Tour,” said Cody Farrell, branch relationship manager at BHBT.
“The tour is a great opportunity for the public to get a glimpse at some truly beautiful gardens while also raising money for many of the Bar Harbor Garden Club’s important projects that improve the lives of local residents.”
Additional lead sponsors of the tour are Arra Homescaping, Atlantic Landscape Construction, Bangor Savings Bank, Betsey Holtzmann, Coastal Irrigation and Lighting, Choco-Latte Café, Darling’s Auto Mall, Fiore Artisan Oils and Vinegars, Havana, Nate Holyoke Builders, Williams Irrigation Systems and the Witham Family Hotels Charitable Fund.
Garden tour headquarters will be at La Rochelle, the home of the Bar Harbor Historical Society, at 127 West St. in Bar Harbor.