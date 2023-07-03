News

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club will host a tour of Gardens by the Sea on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

The public is invited to visit six inspirational gardens in Bar Harbor and enjoy stunning borders of colorful perennials and annuals stretching to the water’s edge. Tour participants will view gardens that take advantage of shade with ferns, mosses and groundcover and others that creatively use paths, walls and containers to shape outdoor space.