BAR HARBOR — Both sides of a lawsuit over an ordinance limiting the number of cruise ship passengers coming ashore may soon be taking on outside parties.
The Penobscot Bay and River Pilots Association filed a motion to intervene in the case against the town. At the same time, the lead petitioner of the challenged ordinance is mounting a separate defense by crowdfunding for legal fees and launching a public relations campaign.
After a citizen-initiated ordinance limiting the number of passengers disembarking into town to 1,000 per day passed in a November referendum, the Association to Preserve & Protect Local Livelihoods (APPLL), a new group representing Bar Harbor business interests, and several operators of piers and boat tenders filed suit late last month. They claim the new restrictions jeopardize their livelihood and break federal laws.
On Saturday, the pilots association asked the court to be granted permission to join the ongoing proceedings because its interests are not fully represented by the plaintiffs. Though the APPLL and association share the same goal of invalidating the ordinance on federal constitutional grounds, the association also brings separate claims on state constitutional grounds.
The pilots association provides pilotage services to navigate vessels, including cruise ships, in Penobscot and Frenchman Bay. With the new restrictions, the town estimates a 95 percent drop in cruise ship passenger counts, effectively wiping out 50 percent of the pilots association’s total revenue and the viability of their continued services.
“Disruption of the Penobscot Pilots Association’s resources and the consequent inability of the Penobscot Pilots Association to perform its vital role will compromise the safety, environmental resources, and security of traffic in the Penobscot Pilots Association’s designated area and across Maine waters subject to state pilotage requirements,” the motion states.
On the side opposing the lawsuit, Bar Harbor resident Charles Sidman launched a GoFundMe page on Sunday with a goal of $50,000 to defend the ordinance.
“We are now raising funds for legal defense and public relations against the rapacious cruise ship industry and their supporters who feel that they own and can exploit our priceless Bar Harbor and Acadia for their own primary benefits,” Sidman wrote in an email to members of the community.
Sidman said depending on the town’s decision to either fight or accept the preliminary injunction that would place a temporary hold on the challenged ordinance, he will also be filing a motion to intervene or a separate brief. As of Tuesday, the campaign had raised $13,800.
