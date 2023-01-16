News

BAR HARBOR — Both sides of a lawsuit over an ordinance limiting the number of cruise ship passengers coming ashore may soon be taking on outside parties.

The Penobscot Bay and River Pilots Association filed a motion to intervene in the case against the town. At the same time, the lead petitioner of the challenged ordinance is mounting a separate defense by crowdfunding for legal fees and launching a public relations campaign.

Tags

Reporter

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you