ELLSWORTH — Healthy Acadia, in collaboration with many partners and with community support, has opened a temporary, overnight warming center at its INSPIRE Recovery Center on Church Street in Ellsworth.
The warming center is open every evening, including holidays, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 30 to individuals and families who are unhoused, or who are in need of warmth and safety, as space allows. Coffee, drinks and snacks are available throughout the night, and a hot meal is served daily at 7:30 p.m.
“I am so appreciative of the support our local community has expressed for the warming center,” said Healthy Acadia Maine Recovery Core Director Paige Johnston. “We have been blessed with donations of supplies and food, folks coming in to volunteer their time, and nightly safety checks from Ellsworth Police Department.”
The warming center is made possible by support for emergency shelters from Governor Janet Mills’ Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan, which earned bipartisan support from the Legislature, along with Witham Family Hotels Charitable Fund, Maine Community Foundation, and many individual donors. Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital, St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church and First Congregational Church of Ellsworth have each committed to providing home-cooked meals weekly to support those at the center. H.O.M.E. Inc. has donated Hannaford gift cards and supplies, and community members have donated many needed items.
“Just because we may not see those who are unhoused doesn’t mean it isn’t happening around us; it is happening more than we know,” said the center’s co-manager Renee Mozeliak.
No reservation is necessary to stay at the center. To find out if there is space at any given time, call (207) 412-2288 or email warmingcenter@healthyacadia.org.