Ellsworth Warming Center

The Ellsworth warming center receives a delivery of freshly made soup from Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF HEALTHY ACADIA

ELLSWORTH — Healthy Acadia, in collaboration with many partners and with community support, has opened a temporary, overnight warming center at its INSPIRE Recovery Center on Church Street in Ellsworth.

The warming center is open every evening, including holidays, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 30 to individuals and families who are unhoused, or who are in need of warmth and safety, as space allows. Coffee, drinks and snacks are available throughout the night, and a hot meal is served daily at 7:30 p.m.