TREMONT — The Tremont Consolidated School Space Committee has picked an architect to design the expansion of the school building, but a final cost has yet to be determined.
The committee met with three architecture firms and heard pitches from each before making a decision.
“We had some really, really wonderful presentations from three different architects,” said Tremont School Committee member Roger St. Amand. “There was one that just seemed perfect for us.”
Harriman Associates was the first choice of the committee due to its in-depth presentation and experience in designing educational spaces and buildings.
“Harriman Associates was the kind of unanimous choice of the committee, which was Jandrea [True, school principal], Eric [Hann], Jamie Thurlow [Select Board chair], Bob Williams and myself,” St. Amand said. “It was unanimous that Harriman Associates was clearly the best choice for us.”
St. Amand said that the architecture firm had clearly done its research on Tremont and was knowledgeable on the school’s needs. He said that the presentation, which was interactive and well done, reflected this.
“It was a very interesting presentation,” said St. Amand. “It was interactive, and they had done quite a bit of research on the school and what our needs were.”
Tremont Consolidated School Principal Jandrea True was also very impressed with Harriman Associates and the knowledge conveyed on the needs of Tremont’s school community. She also said that the architects clearly knew what they were doing when it came to school buildings and what is needed in modern educational spaces.
“They talked so much about the focus on, like, the community itself. They've done a ton of research on our community,” said True. “I think what really stood out to me was the architectural piece, but also the understanding that they have in working with some educational planners and the research that they're doing just in what's going on in education around the world of professional development.”
True also said that Harriman understood the type of work that the school wants to have done on the building, which is a function over fashion approach meant for longevity and not a flashy new remodeling job.
“They also came into the presentation with a solid understanding that, like, we're not looking to build a new school, we're not looking to build the most elaborate addition, we're looking to try to first figure out how can we work with the space that we have,” said True. “Renovation and then possible small addition, and they talked about some of those things.”
Mike Zboray, superintendent of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System, shared that the architects are currently working with Bar Harbor on the Conners Emerson School and that they are aware of the flexibility needed within their school district.
“The fact that they’re working with Bar Harbor, and they're well aware that we are sort of in the middle of reorganization that might impact a bunch of our schools, and having an understanding of what flexibility might mean, I think that's really important,” Zboray said.
St. Amand elaborated on the work that Harriman is doing on Conners Emerson, saying that while it is useful that the firm is already familiar with the school district and the island, they understood the different needs of different communities and made it clear that they were not making assumptions about Tremont based on their work in Bar Harbor.
“They do kind of have an understanding of our system, our island, our community, they're already kind of in,” St. Amand said. “They didn't necessarily jump on that as a reason to hire them and I think they made a point of mentioning that there were different communities, and what they're doing in Bar Harbor, even though they're here on the island, it's not what we might do in Tremont, and so that I think they recognize clearly that there was a difference in the different communities.”
St. Amand said that Harriman even came to their presentation with an example of what might be recommended for Tremont Consolidated School. Harriman showed a very similar project that they did on a very similar school that could be modified specifically to fit Tremont’s needs.
“They had a very, very specific example that is very specific to what we might do with a small addition and how they changed the existing space and said, you know, we can modify these spaces to work better for what your needs are,” said St. Amand.
Eric Hann, who also holds a seat on the Tremont Space Committee, explained the next steps in the process for finalizing the plans with Harriman Associates.
“They're going to send us a proposal on how much it's going to cost to do this process OK, the team will look at it to see whether or not it's a good price,” Hann said. “Once we get that and we sit down with a group and then we say we will accept it or we can do a little bit of negotiation.”
As of yet, Harriman Associates has not sent a price proposal for the project for the Tremont Space Committee to consider.
“Right now we're in the phase of waiting for them to give us that price,” said Hann.