SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The town is grappling with the nuances of its conduct policy and how it applies to several boards and committees while also facing a lack of volunteers to fill board positions.
The Board of Appeals met on Dec. 7 and once again did not resolve an administrative appeal. The appeal was brought to the board by Kenneth Rozsahegyi after an Oct. 20 Planning Board meeting during which board members failed to take a vote on whether a member should be recused for a conflict of interest.
This vote is dictated by the Planning Board ordinance that reads, “Any question of whether a member shall be disqualified from voting on a particular matter shall be decided by a majority vote of the members except the member who is being challenged.” The vote is also outlined in the town’s conduct policy that says, “members with a conflict of interest or an appearance of a conflict of interest should disclose to the entire board or committee and shall not vote on any matter in which it is deemed a financial interest, personal interest, or benefit.”
Roszahegyi filed his appeal on Oct. 27. The Planning Board met again Nov. 3 and held the vote, finding no conflict of interest.
The Board of Appeals saw Rozsahegyi’s appeal for the first time on Nov. 9 and decided more information was needed before resolving the appeal. During its Dec. 7 meeting, no resolution was made due to a lack of votes.
A motion that the Planning Board had not followed the procedure outlined in its ordinance and conduct policy on Oct. 20, with an additional finding that the board had taken a vote on Nov. 3 following the procedure, failed to get the required three affirmative votes.
The Board of Appeals is currently without one of its usual five members and another member was absent during the Dec. 7 meeting. Currently, Southwest Harbor has multiple boards with open positions. A lack of members can cause failure to meet required quorums and votes and ultimately slows procedure.
