SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The town is grappling with the nuances of its conduct policy and how it applies to several boards and committees while also facing a lack of volunteers to fill board positions.

The Board of Appeals met on Dec. 7 and once again did not resolve an administrative appeal. The appeal was brought to the board by Kenneth Rozsahegyi after an Oct. 20 Planning Board meeting during which board members failed to take a vote on whether a member should be recused for a conflict of interest.

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

