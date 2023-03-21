News

PORTLAND — Cumberland County Superior Court issued a decision on March 8 rejecting Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ draft language of the ballot question regarding the Our Power referendum, which would replace Central Maine Power (CMP) and Versant with a consumer-owned, nonprofit utility.

The decision found that the Secretary’s phrasing, particularly the use of the term “quasi-governmental” to describe the consumer-owned utility, was misleading and would likely cause confusion with voters at the polls.