PORTLAND — Cumberland County Superior Court issued a decision on March 8 rejecting Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ draft language of the ballot question regarding the Our Power referendum, which would replace Central Maine Power (CMP) and Versant with a consumer-owned, nonprofit utility.
The decision found that the Secretary’s phrasing, particularly the use of the term “quasi-governmental” to describe the consumer-owned utility, was misleading and would likely cause confusion with voters at the polls.
State Sen. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) was among those who took issue with the language. That group also included Sen. Rick Bennett (R-Oxford), John Clark, former general manager of Houlton Water Co., and Wayne Jortner, lead petitioner for the Our Power initiative and former senior counsel for Maine Office of the Public Advocate.
“The irony is that [quasi-governmental] actually describes our current utilities: Versant is 100 percent owned by a government – the city of Calgary – and CMP has substantial foreign government ownership,” Rep. Grohoski said. “Unlike CMP and Versant, the Pine Tree Power Company will not be allowed to have government ownership nor government employees.
“CMP and Versant are spending oodles on ads to confuse and distract us while they’re asking for 30 percent rate increases at the Public Utilities Commission. Certainly, I wouldn’t trust CMP or Versant to be honest or have our best interests in mind!”
The legislation describes Pine Tree Power Company – the proposed new consumer-owned utility company – as “body corporate and politic,” which is language used in other legislation to describe similar entities. However, the Superior Court noted that “... it is unreasonable to expect an average voter to draw the connection between the use of the phrase ‘body corporate and politic’ in the legislation and ‘quasi-governmental’ in the ballot question and emerge with a clear understanding of either phrase,” according to the official decision.
The Court also found use of the phrase “quasi-governmental” misleading, as it “... suggests [Pine Tree Power Company] would be funded by taxpayers, rather than consumers. Both of these reasons lead the Court to reject the wording of the ballot question.
“To a voter who did not understand the meaning of ‘quasi-governmental,’ it might, in fact, appear to mean the opposite of ‘consumer-owned,’” the Court said in its written decision. “Thus, the question creates a risk that voters will be led to vote contrary to their true intention.”
Our Power is a group of Maine business owners, rate payers, conservationists and others “committed to putting the Pine Tree State’s energy future in the hands of Mainers.” The group advocates for the transfer of power currently operated by CMP and Versant into the hands of Pine Tree Power Company, which will be a not-for-profit, consumer-owned power company.
Both CMP and Versant are investor-owned utilities (IOUs), meaning they are managed by shareholders with the goal to make a profit. Consumer-owned utilities (COUs), such as what Pine Tree Power Company would be, are owned and managed directly by consumers, and do not make a profit.
Advocates for switching to COUs in Maine note that the cost to consumers is far cheaper long term than that of IOUs. According to Maine’s Residential Electrical Delivery Rates, consumers with COUs were charged 49 percent less in power delivery costs than those with IOUs in 2021.
Advocates also argue that COUs embrace cost-effective and environmentally friendly energy practices at higher rates than their investor counterparts, as they do not aim to make a profit from the services they provide.
Those who favor IOUs argue that the competitive nature of for-profit entities garners innovation and competition. Versant Power recently acquired a building permit for a $44 million expansion of the Boggy Book Substation in Ellsworth to enhance “performance and reliability,” according to the company.
If voters decide to switch to COUs, Our Power estimates it would take three to four years to complete the transfer process completely. Pine Tree Power Company would be run by a democratically elected board and the Maine Public Utilities Commission. The upper-level executives at Versant and CMP would be replaced, but day-to-day workers would retain their positions, contracts and pensions, according to Our Power.
The question will appear on the ballot in the referendum election this November.