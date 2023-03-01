News

BAR HARBOR — Students from College of the Atlantic and Mount Desert Island High School are calling on community members to join them this Friday as many worldwide protest inaction on climate change.

The strike will start at the ice rink on the COA campus at 10 a.m. and continue downtown to the Village Green. Representatives from COA, the high school and local groups including A Climate To Thrive will perform and speak about the need for climate justice. There will also be an open mic opportunity for other participants to share their thoughts, as well as information on how to write to local legislators.

