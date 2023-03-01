BAR HARBOR — Students from College of the Atlantic and Mount Desert Island High School are calling on community members to join them this Friday as many worldwide protest inaction on climate change.
The strike will start at the ice rink on the COA campus at 10 a.m. and continue downtown to the Village Green. Representatives from COA, the high school and local groups including A Climate To Thrive will perform and speak about the need for climate justice. There will also be an open mic opportunity for other participants to share their thoughts, as well as information on how to write to local legislators.
Organizers said the event is part of Fridays For Future, a youth-led and organized global climate strike started by Greta Thunberg in August 2018. Thunberg started out alone, protesting the Swedish Parliament after school. She wanted her government to implement policies in line with The Paris Agreement to rein in rising temperatures.
Her activism sparked a global movement of Friday school strikes. A year later, four million protestors gathered around the world in the largest climate strike in history. This Friday, climate activists will once again participate in a worldwide youth climate strike and demand their leaders prevent global temperatures from rising 1.5 degrees Celsius, the temperature the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has found would be catastrophic to the future of the planet.
“We want to spread that we do have the answers, we do have the resources to combat climate change and to fix the problems that are occurring in the world and to fix the injustices and we just have to demand that,” said Skylar Bodeo-Lomicky, one of the representatives for the MDI strike.
Bodeo-Lomicky said students from the Eco Team at the high school reached out to her climate justice club at COA (Earth) with the idea of organizing a community strike. It is her first time taking on a leadership role for a major event, but her interest in climate activism is deep rooted.
“It’s kind of fallen into our hands. It’s our world that’s being affected by climate change,” Bodeo-Lomicky said. “I think a lot of young people are realizing that and they're wanting to stand up and take action.”
COA student and co-organizer Keriann Cooper said young people are the main drivers of the march, but one of their goals is to bring people from all generations into the movement.
“This will also show that we can organize as an MDI community. And we can support each other too,” Cooper said. “So hopefully after this march, people will be inspired to continue connecting with the community and continue taking action.”
