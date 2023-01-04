NORTHEAST HARBOR — “If food waste were a country, it would be the third largest greenhouse gas emitter, after the U.S. and China,” Susanne Lee, a faculty fellow at the University of Maine’s Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions, said in a talk about the connection between food waste and climate change at the Northeast Harbor Library last month.
“U.S. food waste generates greenhouse gases equal to 32.6 million cars and more than the airline industry.”
Lee said most of the food we throw out goes into landfills, where it produces methane, a greenhouse gas that doesn’t last as long in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide but has a much greater warming effect. Composting, by contrast, mixes and aerates food waste, so it doesn’t produce methane.
“Most of the food that is thrown out is still edible and nutritious,” Lee said. “Most people probably think the majority of food waste is at restaurants or it’s institutional, but it’s actually in our homes. And there are a lot of things in the food system that contribute to that.”
One of those things, she said, is the “best by” stamp on packaged foods.
“It has nothing to do with health or safety, but consumers think it does,” she said. “It is producers sort of guessing when a tortilla chip won’t taste quite as good as it did the day before. So, then people are cleaning out their cupboards and refrigerators based on those dates. Food ‘best by’ labeling costs $1.8 billion a year.”
Lee said farmers and grocers throw out misshapen or otherwise slightly imperfect fruits and vegetables that are perfectly good to eat, and that also takes a huge toll. She said she and her team are working with communities around the state to set up sites for recycling food waste, “where people can just drive up and drop off their food scraps.”
They also have been working with some restaurants to track and reduce their food waste. And starting in January, the food waste tracking system will be offered to households in Maine.
“It’s going to be a four-week project where you separate your food waste out,” Lee said. “How much did my food waste weigh and what were the items? Was it dairy; was it fruits and vegetables? What was the category that accounted for most of the food waste I collected and what was the reason for the waste?
“This will give individuals the same kinds of insights that we can help businesses have. We hope libraries will help us get the word out and that we can sign up people for this home food waste challenge come January.”
On the local level, Marianne Handel, a member of the Zero Waste Committee of A Climate to Thrive, talked about community initiatives to reduce food waste, promote composting and increase food donations.
The program on food waste and climate change was co-sponsored by A Climate to Thrive and the public libraries in Northeast Harbor, Bar Harbor and Southwest Harbor.
