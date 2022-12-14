News

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Jarrod Kushla was brought on as the town’s harbormaster in mid-October.

Kushla’s appointment comes after the resignation of Oliver Curry in June. Curry held the job for less than a year. Prior to Curry, Jesse Gilley held the position for only four months. Southwest Harbor lacked a full-time harbormaster for the 2022 summer season.

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

