Southwest Harbor’s harbormaster’s office has been located in a construction trailer at the Manset Town Dock for 30 years. The Select Board and Harbor Committee have recently prioritized working toward the construction of a new office.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Jarrod Kushla was brought on as the town’s harbormaster in mid-October.
Kushla’s appointment comes after the resignation of Oliver Curry in June. Curry held the job for less than a year. Prior to Curry, Jesse Gilley held the position for only four months. Southwest Harbor lacked a full-time harbormaster for the 2022 summer season.
Harbor Committee members praised Kushla at their Dec. 12 meeting for the progress he has made since starting the job. Kushla said he has already begun “getting things set up so that I am ready for the busy season and can serve the community in the way they deserve.”
Kushla is originally from Silver Spring, Md., and currently lives in Somesville with his wife and stepson. Kushla enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in 2002, based in Alaska, Maryland, Florida, New Hampshire and then Maine for the last five years. He lived in Machias for two years before coming to Somesville three years ago.
Kushla retired as a chief boatswain’s mate after a 20-year career in the Coast Guard. “I saw the job listing while on a beach in Hawaii,” explained Kushla, “and I just thought, I’m in paradise right now.
“Harbormaster is one of those dream jobs you have in the Coast Guard because you get to work on the water, in the community and you don’t have to worry about being uprooted.”
The new harbormaster has already begun spreading those roots, along with the help of Deputy Harbormaster Eilon Zboray. Together they have worked to label floats to track maintenance, update the mooring waitlist and methods for contacting owners of lost gear.
Southwest Harbor has over 400 moorings for commercial and recreational use and has a relationship with four different barges that travel to and from the outer islands. Southwest Harbor is one of Maine’s top 10 ports with an ex-vessel or boat price of $20.7 million in 2021.
Kushla sees interpersonal relations as one of the main responsibilities of his job and says he has a goal of “getting to know the commercial and recreational operators personally and forming a relationship with them…I have a job to do in enforcing the town ordinances and better education and informance of the ordinances will go a long way.”
The harbormaster is technically an employee of the town manager and performs duties as outlined in the Coastal Waters and Harbor Ordinance as well as the Dock Use Ordinance.
The harbormaster’s office is located at the Manset Town Dock. The office is in a construction trailer that was originally planned to be a temporary office when it was purchased in 1994. Jim Vallette, a member of the Southwest Harbor Select Board, assured the Harbor Committee during its meeting this week that the harbormaster office is at the top of the board’s priority list.
Kushla entered his new office with grace saying, “It is not the size of the building, it’s how you use it.”
The new harbormaster has already begun to make impressions. “I’ve been welcomed by the community,” Kushla said. “People have stopped by to introduce themselves.”
