SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Maine State Police and Southwest Harbor Police Department have released the identity of the deceased person found along the road here Sunday morning.The victim has been identified as Amber Robbins, 35, of Tremont, who died from blunt force trauma, according to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.The incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash and the police are looking for the public's help as the investigation continues.If anyone noticed anything suspicious in the area of 61 Main St. between Saturday night and Sunday morning, they are asked to call the Maine State Police at (207) 973-3700.