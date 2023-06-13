News

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Maine State Police and Southwest Harbor Police Department have released the identity of the deceased person found along the road here Sunday morning.

The victim has been identified as Amber Robbins, 35, of Tremont, who died from blunt force trauma, according to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

