News

NEH ice rink

Peter Bronson places a second course of siding on the ice rink at Northeast Harbor Marina Dec. 20. The rink is expected to be filled with water on Thursday.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY FAITH DEAMBROSE

MOUNT DESERT — The skating rink that has been built on top of the tennis courts at the Northeast Harbor Marina is almost ready for use.

The small group of volunteers who proposed the skating rink had raised $25,650 from individuals and local businesses as of Dec. 13, exceeding their $20,000 goal.

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

Recommended for you