MOUNT DESERT — The skating rink that has been built on top of the tennis courts at the Northeast Harbor Marina is almost ready for use.
The small group of volunteers who proposed the skating rink had raised $25,650 from individuals and local businesses as of Dec. 13, exceeding their $20,000 goal.
The donations, which were directed to the town’s Community Development Corporation (CDC), were used to buy materials for the skating rink. Volunteers have assembled the materials.
The Select Board on Monday formally accepted the CDC’s gift of the skating rink to the town.
The lead volunteers on the skating rink project, Erika Wibby Mitchell, Jamie Blaine and Kathy Miller, said in an email to the town manager and Select Board, “The list of donors includes both year-round and seasonal residents as well as local businesses. We have another $2,500 pledge set up as a challenge, aimed at small, community-wide donors. Our goal is to generate as much broad support as possible, making this a genuine community effort.
“We have increased our fundraising goal to provide for additional equipment, pay for ongoing maintenance and build a modest fund for the future,” the volunteer group said.
“We are working with MCM Electric to set up lights around the court for temporary usage. We are also looking into a webcam on the site so people can see the conditions before coming over to skate. Such a camera could also promote good behavior on the ice, additional security and generally provide a fun view of activity on the rink.”
The volunteer group has arranged for Otter Creek resident Peter Bronson, a former hockey player and coach, to be retained to maintain the ice rink and to offer hockey lessons.
Town Manager Durlin Lunt said of the skating rink, “The idea is to have some activities for people in the community. I think there’s something there for just about everyone, if we can get the weather to cooperate.”
