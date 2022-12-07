News

BAR HARBOR — Water rates are not expected to rise, but residents will see their sewer bill increase by 18 percent in the new year.

“What does this mean for the homeowner?” Town Manager Kevin Sutherland wrote in his memo to the Town Council. “The residential minimum would go from $48 to $56 for the last two quarters (Jan-June 2023) of the fiscal year.”

Tags

Reporter

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you