BAR HARBOR — Water rates are not expected to rise, but residents will see their sewer bill increase by 18 percent in the new year.
“What does this mean for the homeowner?” Town Manager Kevin Sutherland wrote in his memo to the Town Council. “The residential minimum would go from $48 to $56 for the last two quarters (Jan-June 2023) of the fiscal year.”
These increases are due to the $30 million bond funding to fix the town’s deteriorating infrastructure, pump stations and plants that was passed by voters at the town meeting in June. Within the last six years, the only other rise in sewer rates was a 1.9 percent hike in 2019.
And although water rates are not set to jump, the town will be dipping into its savings to cover a 21.7 percent increase of operating expenses due to added services and inflated cost of materials and supplies.
Sutherland said the town is taking this route because the process of bumping up water rates must be vetted by the Public Utilities Commission, and “that takes a significant amount of time.” He said the Bar Harbor Public Works Department will request rate increases to the PUC for the 2024 budget.
According to Finance Director Sarah Gilbert’s memo to the council, water rates will go up approximately 18 percent as well for the 2024 fiscal year.
“A portion of a future rate increase would be due to there hasn’t been an increase in the water rate structure for over six years, high inflation rates due to a current economy, and future bonding for Priority Infrastructure Improvement,” she wrote.
Following Public Works Director Bethany Leavitt’s presentation of the proposed water and sewer budgets for fiscal year 2023 at Tuesday’s meeting, the Town Council set a public hearing date for Jan. 3.
