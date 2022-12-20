WASHINGTON, D.C. — Maine U.S. Sen. Angus King has urged the Biden administration to budget more money for maintenance and upkeep in the national parks.
“The general rule of thumb is 2 percent to 4 percent of capital value for maintenance every year. I think the budget this year is about 1 percent,” he told Department of the Interior Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau at a hearing of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee last Tuesday.
“That's not an indictment of this administration. That's been the pattern for the past 25 or 30 years. That's how we got into this hole.”
In 2020, the National Park Service had a backlog of about $12 billion in deferred maintenance projects. Acadia National Park's deferred maintenance needs were valued at $65.8 million.
King said the committee and the Congress had worked hard on the Great American Outdoors Act of 2022 to tackle the maintenance backlog in national parks.
“But it's pretty frustrating to see that we're still digging the hole,” he told Beaudreau. “So, I hope you'll take back to the department the point that we can't expect Congress to come to the rescue of the maintenance backlog every four or five years, if indeed the budget is inadequate and makes the hole deeper every four or five years.”
Beaudreau said he would take that message back to both the Interior Department and the Office of Management and Budget.
King, who chairs the National Parks Subcommittee of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, also noted that the Inflation Reduction Act that Congress passed earlier this year provided for increased funding for staffing at the national parks.
“Senator (Steve) Daines (R-Mont.) and I have called for 23,000 FTEs (full time equivalents) at the national parks because we're having a huge increase in visitation and, in fact, we have lower staffing than we had 10 or 15 years ago,” King said.
He asked Beaudreau if the Interior Department has a hiring plan for getting to that 23,000 figure “in the foreseeable future.”
Beaudreau responded: “The Park Service has developed internal guidance and a hiring plan directed towards this summer. As you know, the largest demand period and largest stress on our national parks is during the summer season. So, part of our strategy to take advantage of these [Inflation Reduction Act] resources is focused on seasonal hiring in the coming year.”
