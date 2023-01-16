News

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, the Office of U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine) released the following statement from Senator King in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day:

“On August 28, 1963, I sat perched on a tree limb on the National Mall and listened as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. told a crowd about his dream that one day, America would truly embody the idea that all people are created equal. His words still echo in my ears. Dr. King spoke with clarity, passion, and unparalleled talent to remind us that it’s character that counts, not race, gender, religion, or national origin. His voice and his work inspired generations of Americans to recommit themselves to realize his dream.

