SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Select Board voted to start the enrollment process for the Community Resilience Partnership at a meeting last month. The partnership is a state program that assists communities in reducing carbon emissions, transitioning to clean energy and becoming more resilient to the effects of climate change through grants.

Once enrolled, Southwest Harbor will be eligible to apply for Community Action grants, which are offered twice a year. Throughout the state, 127 towns, including the three other towns on Mount Desert Island, have chosen to participate in the partnership.

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

