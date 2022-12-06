News

TREMONT — The Select Board voted to use up to $5,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) funding to expand the fire pond on Marsh Road at its Dec. 5 meeting.

The expansion of this fire pond has been discussed previously and had been approved before this meeting, but the funding for the project had not been approved as it had not been decided where the funding should be taken from.

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and suggestions about stories in the area.

