TREMONT — The Select Board held a discussion on short-term rentals in town this week after being approached by residents asking for the topic to be considered. The discussion ended with a board vote asking the Planning Board look into possible ordinances to address the issue.
Resident Jayne Ashworth, who holds an at-large seat on Tremont’s Comprehensive Plan Task Force, along with 23 other residents of Tremont, signed a statement asking the town to draft an ordinance that would be voted on at the annual town meeting in May.
The signers requested that the future ordinance define what short-term rentals are, and that residents who rent their properties to vacationers be required to obtain a permit from the town for a fee. They wish for the ordinance to go into immediate effect should it be passed by a voters.
James Collier, Attorney for the town of Tremont attended the meeting to provide the Select Board with legal advice on the matter, since short-term rentals and the enforcement of regulations for them is complicated. Collier first explained that the document that residents had signed is not a petition, and therefore does not need to be addressed, since the number of registered voters who signed it does not meet the quota of a petition.
“In order to be a valid petition it has to be 10 percent of the people who voted in the last gubernatorial election,” said Collier.
Collier advised the Select Board not to address the issue, but instead pass it along to the Planning Board since ordinances are in their area of expertise.
The Board also discussed how the new comprehensive plan might come into play with this issue. At the Comprehensive Plan Task Force open house held in October, the biggest concern expressed by residents who attended was the issue of short-term rentals and the effect that having too many of them has on the town.
Collier added that because Tremont is currently in the process of putting together a new comprehensive plan, it would be useful to include a discussion of short-term rental ordinances in the plan itself in addition to putting the issue before the Planning Board.
“I think he should work to send it to the planning board to get them to investigate the possibility and to also at the same time ask the planning board to refer to the comprehensive plan to speed up their review and then come back to you with a recommendation.”
The issue with drafting this ordinance is time, since anything the Planning Board comes up with will then need to go back before the Select Board so they can review it and put it on the warrant for the town meeting in May. According to Collier, getting a recommendation on a new ordinance by August of 2023, which is after the Town Meeting, would be a fast turnaround for the proposal. The Select Board took this advice, and unanimously voted to request that the Planning Board look into possible ordinances regarding short-term rentals, and have a recommendation for the Select Board to review by Aug. 1.
