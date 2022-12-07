News

TREMONT — The Select Board held a discussion on short-term rentals in town this week after being approached by residents asking for the topic to be considered. The discussion ended with a board vote asking the Planning Board look into possible ordinances to address the issue.

Resident Jayne Ashworth, who holds an at-large seat on Tremont’s Comprehensive Plan Task Force, along with 23 other residents of Tremont, signed a statement asking the town to draft an ordinance that would be voted on at the annual town meeting in May.

