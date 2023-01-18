BAR HARBOR — It took an act of Congress, quite literally, to free up 55 acres of Acadia land in the Town Hill area of Bar Harbor for the development of affordable, workforce housing.
Now, it could take years – how many is anyone’s guess – before houses and apartments begin to be built.
A bill that was wedged into the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package that Congress passed late last year transferred 40 of those 55 acres to the town of Bar Harbor; Acadia will keep 15 acres.
Town officials have planned to collaborate with Island Housing Trust to build workforce housing for the community at large. Acadia plans to build housing for some of its seasonal employees.
But there is a lot that must be done before that happens.
“Our first step is to meet with [Bar Harbor Town Manager] Kevin Sutherland to start outlining the steps that need to happen and when they need to happen and how they’re going to happen,” said Acadia Management Assistant John Kelly.
“We have to survey the property and delineate wetlands. We need to identify the right of way to Crooked Road and secure that right off way. We need to do a site buildability assessment to determine where building can take place, where roads can go, in a conceptual way. And then decide how to divide the land between the Park Service and the town.”
If, say, 11 of the 55 acres are found to be wetland or otherwise unsuitable for development, Acadia wouldn’t want all those 11 acres to be part of its 15 acres, and the town probably wouldn’t want all of them as part of its 40 acres. So, who gets what amount or what percentage of the buildable land will need to be worked out.
And then there’s the question of funding. Where will the money come from to build the housing, the roads and other infrastructure?
