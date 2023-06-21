News

Kleshneva family

Yuliia Kleshneva and her daughters Sofiia, 14, and Solomiia, 5, are happy to be living in “so beautiful a town as Bar Harbor.”

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

BAR HARBOR — “This is the first time in the last year that it feels like it’s home,” Yuliia Kleshneva said a few weeks after moving here in late May.

She and her family had spent the last year living in a hotel for Ukrainian refugees in Latvia, having been driven out of their home in Ukraine by the war with Russia.

Tags

Recommended for you