BAR HARBOR — “This is the first time in the last year that it feels like it’s home,” Yuliia Kleshneva said a few weeks after moving here in late May.
She and her family had spent the last year living in a hotel for Ukrainian refugees in Latvia, having been driven out of their home in Ukraine by the war with Russia.
The Kleshnevas are the second Ukrainian family to be sponsored by the Hancock County Neighborhood Support Team, which was formed last year by representatives of several local churches to bring Ukrainian refugee families to the area and get them settled in.
In 2014, when Russia seized Crimea, the Kleshnevas’ city in a neighboring region was also occupied by the Russian army. The family moved to a city much farther west. But when the Russians invaded Ukraine early last year, that city, along with others, became the frequent target of Russian shelling.
So, Yuliia, her husband Ievgen, and their daughters, Sofiia, now 14, and Solomiia, now 5, lived in the basement of their house. And the three older ones protected Solomiia from the reality of what was happening.
“We took toys into the basement with us, and we would laugh and play and dance so that Solomiia wouldn’t know anything and wouldn’t be afraid,” Yuliia said.
“It is very difficult to be in Ukraine with children. How do you explain to them what is happening?”
Ievgen was able to come to the U.S. in February under a different resettlement program. He has a big rig trucker’s license and is in Florida training to be a truck mechanic, after which he is under contract to drive for two years. The family will eventually be reunited.
In the meantime, Yuliia and her daughters are getting settled into their new life in Bar Harbor.
Yuliia has a degree in banking and worked for 18 years as a commercial loan officer in Ukraine. She would like to resume her career in banking here once she becomes more proficient in English.
She has started taking driving lessons. “I don’t like it, but I must, to be more independent,” she said with a laugh.
Sofiia will be a freshman at Mount Desert Island High School this fall. A gifted classical pianist and singer, she won national competitions in Ukraine as both a pianist and a vocalist.
Asked if she wants to make a career of music, she said, “I want to play the piano all my life and maybe sing also.”
In addition to the usual furnishings in the house the family has been given to live in while they are getting on their feet, someone has given Sofiia a piano so she can play as much as she wants.
Solomiia will be in kindergarten at Conners Emerson School this fall.
“She is just waiting for autumn so she can go to school; she is so happy,” Yuliia said.
She said that when the family lived in Ukraine, they would love to have visited “so beautiful a town as Bar Harbor.”
“And the beautiful nature amazes us,” she added.
She said Solomiia loves to go to the ocean and is fascinated by the water going out and coming back in.
But what impresses the family most, Yuliia said, is that “American people are so friendly to Ukrainians. We are so grateful to everyone who has helped us with the house, with the piano, with everything. We thank all Americans who saved us.”