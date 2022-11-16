BAR HARBOR — A three- story building that will house at least 83 seasonal workers will likely replace the existing two-story breakfast room at the corner of Kebo and Mount Desert streets.
The Design Review Board approved the plans from Witham Family Limited Partnership, a hotel company with headquarters in Bar Harbor, at a meeting on Nov. 10. The first large-scale project of its kind to go before the board is made possible under a set of zoning changes passed in June 2020 that included three levels of shared accommodations. That use is defined as unrelated occupants living in separate furnished bedrooms but sharing common spaces such as kitchens and bathrooms.
David C. Witham, owner of Witham Family Limited Partnership, said he initiated the zoning changes with the Bar Harbor Planning Board during a 2016 workshop to address housing issues.
Planning Director Michele Gagnon said a lot of employers have purchased single family homes in town and turned them into seasonal employee apartments, which took away from the year-round dwelling units available.
“Our company and others in the business community were coming under scrutiny for the housing we were acquiring and the adverse impact it was having on the character of these neighborhoods,” Witham wrote in an email to the Islander. “I made a conscious decision to try to get out of these neighborhoods and return this housing stock back into year-round housing for folks.”
By loosening the regulations in eight zoning districts to allow for dormitory style housing, it brought down the cost and footprint required for apartment builds.
Gagnon said the shared accommodation (SA) regulations are antithetical to the type of strict zoning laws with burdensome dimensional requirements that discourage high-density housing from being built. Because occupants are not traditional families, property owners do not have to comply with minimum area per family that often requires at least 5,000 square feet per unit. And since many of the workers do not have cars, according to Gagnon, parking standards are drastically reduced.
“So what it does is it lowers the cost of entry into this type of unit making it somewhat financially feasible,” she said.
She said unlike employee living quarters — an amendment also passed in June 2020 — that need to be built on the same development as the accompanying business, shared accommodations can house employees from multiple businesses on an unrelated property.
Since the SA use was enacted, Gagnon said a single SA level-one structure has been created, which allows three to eight people per building. The Kebo Street project is the first level-three SA in town and allows for 33 or more people per structure.
The existing building is not currently in use but it was the breakfast room for the Quality Inn across the street. Witham sold the hotel at 40 Kebo St., now called Port Inn, but retained the rights to 39 Kebo St.
The new 17,150-square-foot building would have eight parking spaces, eight kitchens and 23 bathrooms. A manager will live in a first-floor apartment year-round to maintain the property. Fraser said an opening date is tentatively set for April 1, 2024.
Witham said his goal with the project is “getting seasonal employees into this type of housing and getting them out of some of the neighborhoods they’re in now and returning those homes back to year-round homes.”
The Planning Board has scheduled a public hearing for the project on Dec. 7 at 4 p.m.