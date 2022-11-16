News

Proposed Kebo Street project

According to the project description, the new building proposed for 39 Kebo St. will be “wood framed with high quality vinyl siding, painted trim, double hung windsor, and asphalt roofing.”

 ILLUSTRATION COURTESY OF FRASER ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS

BAR HARBOR — A three- story building that will house at least 83 seasonal workers will likely replace the existing two-story breakfast room at the corner of Kebo and Mount Desert streets.

The Design Review Board approved the plans from Witham Family Limited Partnership, a hotel company with headquarters in Bar Harbor, at a meeting on Nov. 10. The first large-scale project of its kind to go before the board is made possible under a set of zoning changes passed in June 2020 that included three levels of shared accommodations. That use is defined as unrelated occupants living in separate furnished bedrooms but sharing common spaces such as kitchens and bathrooms.