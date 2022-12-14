MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Some nasty viruses have been making the rounds of local schools, greatly reducing the number of students and teachers in the classrooms.
Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor was closed because of the illnesses on Monday but reopened Tuesday.
Superintendent Mike Zboray reported on the situation at the school system board meeting Monday night.
“We’ve had high levels of absences among staff and students with respiratory illnesses like RSV and influenza, and some gastrointestinal flu,” he said.
“Conners Emerson was closed Monday because they had reached the point where about a third of the students and close to a third of the staff were out.”
Zboray said that, at MDI High School on Monday, 29 percent of students and 12 staff members were out. About 23 percent of students and 11 percent of staff were out at Mount Desert Elementary School. At Pemetic Elementary in Southwest Harbor, 30 students and 10 staff members were out.
Zboray said the other schools in the system had much lower rates of absenteeism due to illness on Monday. He said he will continue to keep a close eye on whether it is safe to have school schools open.
