BAR HARBOR — The special committee of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System board that was formed to find the best way to restructure the school system to make it more efficient and cost effective has almost finished its work, according to Jessica Stewart, who chairs both the school board and the restructuring committee.
Under the current structure, each school in the district has its own board and its own annual budget. Stewart said the restructuring committee will be recommending switching to a version of the Regional School Unit (RSU).
The Maine Department of Education describes an RSU as having a single school board composed of representatives from each of the towns in the district and a single annual budget.
As for the specific nature of the RSU model, Stewart said, “We came up with many options. But we narrowed it down to what we think would be feasible options that we will recommend.”
She said the recommendation would include “what the funding formula and governance structure might look like.”
She said the school board's restructuring committee would finalize its recommendations shortly after the holidays.
The next step would be for the Maine Commissioner of Education to provide guidelines for the formation of what the relevant state law describes as “a Reorganization Planning Committee including representatives of…member municipalities and members of the general public who are residents of the proposed Regional School Unit.”
The law states that the committee “shall hold one or more public meetings to gather input from community members and to determine the sentiment of the public.”
Stewart said the Reorganization Planning Committee would make “the ultimate decision about what the best [school system organizational] model is and then would bring that to the towns for a vote.”
State law states that any restructuring plan must include “an explanation of how (towns) that approve the reorganization plan will proceed if one or more of the proposed members of the Regional School Unit fail to approve the plan.”
