BAR HARBOR — The special committee of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System board that was formed to find the best way to restructure the school system to make it more efficient and cost effective has almost finished its work, according to Jessica Stewart, who chairs both the school board and the restructuring committee.

Under the current structure, each school in the district has its own board and its own annual budget. Stewart said the restructuring committee will be recommending switching to a version of the Regional School Unit (RSU).

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

