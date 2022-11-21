TREMONT — Town Manager Jesse Dunbar met with the Tremont Consolidated School Committee to discuss the ownership and usage of the Community Building, which primarily serves as the school’s gymnasium. Concerns have been raised at prior School Committee and Select Board meetings that members of the public can access this one part of the school building outside of school hours.
Public access to the school building has raised multiple concerns. There are issues with cleanliness and maintenance in the gym when people use the space for private parties and do not properly clean or respect the area. This ranges from leaving trash and birthday balloons in the gym to misusing it and causing damage.
“It [the gym] was used and we noticed that there were black marks that were left on the floor,” said Tremont Consolidated School Principal Jandrea True. “Just this year, as we were refinishing the floor, we assumed that, like, oh, those are gonna come right out, and they have gone through the finished floor into the wood, and even sanding the wood it didn’t come out.”
Most pressing of all are the safety concerns, which are growing among members of the School Committee. In September, the Tremont Consolidated School experienced a theft of tools from its woodshop, which raised concerns about the security of the school grounds.
“My bigger concern is just the lack of monitoring, like you said, like there’s nobody to come in and check it afterwards, and that causes safety concerns for me,” said School Committee member Jessica Bass. “Anybody can walk into anything on Monday and have no idea, and I don’t want to see it taken away from the community but there needs to be some kind of monitoring in place, whether it’s coming into a mess and the kids can’t use it, or it’s coming into something much worse.”
Possible solutions for monitoring the building outside of school hours were then discussed. School Committee member Roger St. Amand suggested that the town ask law enforcement officials to patrol near the building on weekend nights when it is being used by members of the public for private events.
“Is it possible to have the sheriff’s departments swing by on a Sunday night?” asked St. Amand. “I don’t know how much we can dictate to them, but just ask them to take a look at it.”
Dunbar said that this might be a possibility and that he would bring it up to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, but that they do not always patrol Tremont on the weekends. As an alternative, he suggested that the town ask the person who cleans the town office and library to check in on the Community Building gym when it has been used for a party.
“The town office has a cleaner that cleans the town office every weekend, she cleans the library. We could explore [asking] her to check in on the weekends,” said Dunbar.
The conversation then turned to the possibility of the Tremont Consolidated School officially taking over the Community Building and gymnasium from the town. This issue has been being discussed for several weeks and has been brought up before the Select Board.
“It was kind of thrown out as a suggestion at a late summer, early fall Select Board meeting,” said Dunbar. “Should the town look at transferring ownership of that building to the school?”
The Select Board was not opposed to this possibility but has concerns about the continuation of the community’s ability to use the building should the school take ownership.
“The Select Board seems to be in favor of the community use continuing if that was the case,” Dunbar said. “They understand there would be concern from the residents if the school took over ownership of it that the community use may be discontinued at some point, so they’ve expressed that they would like that to be part of any agreement.”
Dunbar also discussed what the Select Board has discussed as to how the Community Building might be transferred to the school’s ownership from a financial standpoint
“There was a discussion of, you know, is it free? Is it a gift? Is it paid for? You always have to consider there’s going to be some members of the public that want the school to pay for it, realistically it’s the same,” said Dunbar.
This technically would not matter because even if the town sold the building to the school for a price, the money with which the school would pay for the building comes from their budget, which the town allocates to them in the first place. Nevertheless, this has been raised as a point of contention among some residents.
“It’s the same but we all know that some people don’t view it as the same,” Dunbar said.
Dunbar said that there would be no additional monthly costs for the school on top of the price paid for the building if it is decided that a price needs to be paid, that is. The only additional cost would be the insurance on the building, which the town currently pays. All other regular costs, such as utilities, are already paid for by the school.
This conversation was for informational purposes only so the School Committee could get an overview from the town manager of what ownership of the community building would look like if they were to pursue that option. Any action on this matter would need to be presented to the public and voted on by the town.
“I would add that if the school board is interested in continuing the discussion, then the Select Board would hold public hearings on that,” Dunbar said. “If it was something that then was moved forward, looking at a May town meeting vote, the final determination for that ballot is in the April-ish range, so you’d have between now and then to make up your mind on putting it on the ballot.”
Dunbar said that the next step will be to schedule a public hearing since the matter has already been discussed at a Select Board meeting.
Principal True made it clear that the concerns about public usage of the Community Building and the possibility of the school taking ownership of it are not an effort to diminish public access.
“This isn’t the school trying to take all this stuff over, like, I really want that to be transparent,” said True. “I hope that people feel like we work to be inclusive of the community.”
Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.