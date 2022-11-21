News

TREMONT — Town Manager Jesse Dunbar met with the Tremont Consolidated School Committee to discuss the ownership and usage of the Community Building, which primarily serves as the school’s gymnasium. Concerns have been raised at prior School Committee and Select Board meetings that members of the public can access this one part of the school building outside of school hours.

Public access to the school building has raised multiple concerns. There are issues with cleanliness and maintenance in the gym when people use the space for private parties and do not properly clean or respect the area. This ranges from leaving trash and birthday balloons in the gym to misusing it and causing damage.

Tags

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.

Recommended for you