BAR HARBOR — At a Tuesday evening meeting, the Bar Harbor School Committee approved a school budget for next year, which is projected to rise by 5.6 percent to include new staff positions and salary increases.
Conners Emerson School Principal Heather Webster said the budget increases will enable the school to hire a behavior specialist and another regular ed tech, which she said are necessary to deal with the lingering effects the pandemic had on students and to support staff that are often spread too thin.
“What we’re finding right now is we’re having a lot of students with social and emotional needs that are coming out as behaviors in classes. We’ll have fourth graders that we’ve had to back up and really work on second grade recess skills.” she said. “We need [a behavioral specialist] that’s going to be able to take that time to work with these students and help them move through.”
Marie Yarborough, a school committee member, said the positions will help to support students but will be a primary benefit to the teachers, many of whom have “pleaded” with the board over the last year to beef up staffing due to the new needs students have post-pandemic.
“These positions are just as much to maintain and rehab our staff as they are to support our kids,” she said, “because our teachers can’t keep doing what they’re doing anymore, and we heard that loud and clear.”
The estimated $8.4 million budget for 2023-2024 is a $440,000 increase from the previous year. But only $126,000 of that increase will be raised through property taxes; the rest of the non-tax revenue will be collected through state subsidies and carryover from past budgets.
A majority of the budget increases will be funneled into staff and faculty salaries, benefits, health insurance and tuition reimbursement, most of which are teacher and support staff negotiated agreements and cannot be tweaked. For example, teacher’s salaries will increase by 6.3 percent and ed tech’s will increase by 7.1 percent.
“Part of that was to encourage and retain good people,” said Mount Desert Island Regional School System Superintendent Mike Zboray. “When you look at the job of an ed tech, clearly you need to support them and recognize them for the work that they do for our students.”
Beyond the two new positions and salary increase, Webster said there are no other major changes to the budget.
Separate from the school budget, the town will also allocate additional funds from the capital improvement program to much needed maintenance projects within the building. The specifics of those investments will be hammered out at a meeting later this month, but Webster has already accounted for $100,000 for roofing, a new school van, paving, recess and kitchen equipment.
“This is just what it literally takes to keep the roof on, and this building safe for students and faculty and staff,” Yarborough said.
Before the school budget is voted on by residents in June, it will first go before the Town Council early next year for approval and adoption to the warrant.
Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.