BAR HARBOR — At a Tuesday evening meeting, the Bar Harbor School Committee approved a school budget for next year, which is projected to rise by 5.6 percent to include new staff positions and salary increases.

Conners Emerson School Principal Heather Webster said the budget increases will enable the school to hire a behavior specialist and another regular ed tech, which she said are necessary to deal with the lingering effects the pandemic had on students and to support staff that are often spread too thin.

