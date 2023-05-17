News

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA has been given approval to use a recreational vehicle as employee housing for the summer. The power to approve the placement of the RV rested with Code Enforcement Officer Angie Chamberlain, who did so on May 12.

This was the final piece of approval needed for the application. Because the YMCA is on town-owned property, the YMCA needed approval from the Town Council to submit the application for the RV’s placement. This approval was given on April 18, after which the application went to the Design Review Board, which gave approval on April 27 for the RV to hook up to the YMCA building for water, sewer and electricity.

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers Town Council, education and other municipal news in the town of Bar Harbor. Prior to working the Bar Harbor beat, he covered the town of Tremont for the Mount Desert Islander and the Schoodic beat for the Ellsworth American. He welcomes tips about news in Bar Harbor and potential story ideas.

