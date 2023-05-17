BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA has been given approval to use a recreational vehicle as employee housing for the summer. The power to approve the placement of the RV rested with Code Enforcement Officer Angie Chamberlain, who did so on May 12.
This was the final piece of approval needed for the application. Because the YMCA is on town-owned property, the YMCA needed approval from the Town Council to submit the application for the RV’s placement. This approval was given on April 18, after which the application went to the Design Review Board, which gave approval on April 27 for the RV to hook up to the YMCA building for water, sewer and electricity.
Then the application went to Chamberlain, who granted a building permit that allowed the placement of the RV after approval had been received from the Sewer Department.
Bar Harbor’s land use ordinance does not have specific language regarding the use of RVs for housing in town, and applications are reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Chamberlain issued a memo to the Town Council and Design Review Board on April 7 that outlined the criteria that must be used to review RV placement. Criteria included, among other things, making sure that the RV is hooked up to power and water safely, that it will not affect public health and safety and that it will not impact abutters to its location.
“If it’s appropriate for the town, it’s appropriate for anyone else,” said Chamberlain on her approval of the Y’s RV.
The RV will be placed behind the YMCA building on Park Street, where it will be hooked up to the building and hidden from view. The RV will not be driven or moved for the duration of its use as employee housing, and will house only one person or couple, and will have no fires or outdoor lights.
Ann Tikkanen, CEO and executive director of the Y, hopes to have the RV in place and hooked up very soon so that it will be ready for use before summer camp starts in June.
“We have all of the permits that we need,” said Tikkanen. “Next week, we’ll get it set up.”
The vehicle will be available to house employees of the YMCA’s summer camp program, a job for which applicants often have trouble finding housing. The YMCA hopes that this option will help change that, and Tikkanen said that prospective employees have already expressed interest.
