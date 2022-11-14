News

Baby in ICU
GETTY IMAGES PHOTO

ELLSWORTH — An unprecedented rise in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among babies and toddlers in Maine has created what Maine pediatricians are describing as a “significant strain” on pediatric inpatient capacity across the region. RSV symptoms are similar to the common cold but can potentially create breathing problems for the youngest.

At a news conference last Friday, health experts from MaineHealth and Northern Light Health asked the public to remain vigilant in protecting themselves against respiratory illness.

Tags

Recommended for you